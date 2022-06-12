RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result tomorrow; Know time, websites, how to check

Over 10 lakh students took the RBSE class 10 exams this year. The BSER Rajasthan 10th board exam was held in 6,068 exam centres between March 31 and April 26.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) will release the RBSE class 10 result 2022 on Monday, June 13, 2022. The Rajasthan Board 10th result 2022 will be available at 3 pm on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. "The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's Madhyamik and Praveshika examination results will be declared tomorrow at 3 pm," Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted.

Once announced, the BSER 10th result will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 10th 2022 results are also available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. With the help of roll number and date of birth, candidates can access their class 10th RBSE result 2022.

Here's the list of websites to check RBSE 10th Result 2022

1) rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) rajresults.nic.in

3) indiaresults.com

4) examresults.net

Here's how to check RBSE 10th Result 2022 through message

1) Go to the message application on your phone

2) Type, Result (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number

3) Send it to 56263

4) And on the same number, the result will be sent

Check these details mentioned on the mark sheet of RBSE 10th Result 2022:

1) Name of the candidate

2) Roll number

3) Father's name

4) Mother's name

5) School name

6) Subjects

7) Subject-wise marks

8) Total marks

9) Grades

10) Percentage secured

11) Status of result (Pass or Fail)

12)Overall grade

Students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the Rajasthan Board class 10 exam. Candidates who do not meet the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects must take the RBSE 10th compartment exam.

