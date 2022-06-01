Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board announces class 12th results, 96.53% passed in Science, 97.53% in Commerce

    The Rajasthan Board of Ajmer has also announced that the list of 12th Science and Commerce Toppers for 2022 will not be announced. 
     

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board announces class 12th results, 96.53% passed in Science, 97.53% in Commerce - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rajasthan, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 3:04 PM IST

    Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the Rajasthan Board class 12th results for Science and Commerce 2022 stream on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 was announced at a press conference by the RBSE President. Students can check their RBSE 12th results through its official website. 

    The Rajasthan Board of Ajmer has also announced that the list of 12th Science and Commerce Toppers for the year 2022 will not be announced today. The results for the Science and Commerce Streams were announced on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Almost 2 lakh students got their RBSE 12th Result 2022.

    Sites to check the RBSE 12th Results 2022
    1) rajresults.nic.in
    2) rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    For Science, the pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 has been recorded at 96.53 per cent. In comparison to 2021, the result percentage has decreased. The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science Result 2021 was 99.52 per cent. The board exams were cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

    For Commerce, the pass percentage for RBSE 12th Commerce Result is 97.53 per cent. Similar to Science, the RBSE 12th Commerce Result has decreased compared to last year. The pass percentage for the commerce stream in the RBSE 12th Result 2021 was 99.73 per cent. 

    During the press conference, board officials stated that girls outperformed boys in the Science and Commerce Results 2022. In addition, the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 is expected shortly.

    Using the required login credentials, students can check their results. Following media reports, 20.18 lakh students registered for the Rajasthan 12th Results 2022 and appeared in the examination. The exam began on March 24 and concluded on April 26, 2022. 

    Also Read: UPSC releases Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 result: Here is full list of 685 candidates

    Also Read: NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results announced, Know minimum marks, other details

    Also Read: ICSE, ISC semester 1 results 2022 declared; direct link here

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board to announce class 10 result today - adt

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board to announce class 10 result today

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 12 Science, Commerce results today

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 12 Science, Commerce results today

    NBSE Results 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results announced, Know minimum marks, other details - adt

    NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results announced, Know minimum marks, other details

    WBPSC WBCS Prelims admit card 2022 to release today Here s how to download hall ticket gcw

    WBPSC Prelims admit card 2022 to release today; Here's how to download hall ticket

    CUET UG 2022: Registration deadline ends today, Know details - adt

    CUET UG 2022: Registration deadline ends today, Know details

    Recent Stories

    Singer KK, Jyothy Krishna's love story: Dating since class 6 to take up a sales job and more RBA

    Singer KK, Jyothy Krishna's love story: Dating since class 6 to take up a sales job and more

    NBA national basketball association: Kenny Atkinson gaining momentum to become Charlotte Hornets head coach-krn

    NBA: Kenny Atkinson 'gaining momentum' to become Charlotte Hornets head coach

    football Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 Lionel Messi best in history after Diego Maradona says Lorenzo Insigne snt

    Lionel Messi best in history after Diego Maradona, says Italy's Lorenzo Insigne

    NBA national basketball association: Toronto Raptors interested in trading for All-Star Rudy Gobert-krn

    NBA: Toronto Raptors interested in trading for All-Star Rudy Gobert

    2022 Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched on June 16 design sketches released gcw

    2022 Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched on June 16, design sketches released

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon