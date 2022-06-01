RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board announces class 12th results, 96.53% passed in Science, 97.53% in Commerce

The Rajasthan Board of Ajmer has also announced that the list of 12th Science and Commerce Toppers for 2022 will not be announced.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the Rajasthan Board class 12th results for Science and Commerce 2022 stream on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 was announced at a press conference by the RBSE President. Students can check their RBSE 12th results through its official website.

The Rajasthan Board of Ajmer has also announced that the list of 12th Science and Commerce Toppers for the year 2022 will not be announced today. The results for the Science and Commerce Streams were announced on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Almost 2 lakh students got their RBSE 12th Result 2022.

Sites to check the RBSE 12th Results 2022

1) rajresults.nic.in

2) rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

For Science, the pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 has been recorded at 96.53 per cent. In comparison to 2021, the result percentage has decreased. The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science Result 2021 was 99.52 per cent. The board exams were cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

For Commerce, the pass percentage for RBSE 12th Commerce Result is 97.53 per cent. Similar to Science, the RBSE 12th Commerce Result has decreased compared to last year. The pass percentage for the commerce stream in the RBSE 12th Result 2021 was 99.73 per cent.

During the press conference, board officials stated that girls outperformed boys in the Science and Commerce Results 2022. In addition, the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 is expected shortly.

Using the required login credentials, students can check their results. Following media reports, 20.18 lakh students registered for the Rajasthan 12th Results 2022 and appeared in the examination. The exam began on March 24 and concluded on April 26, 2022.

