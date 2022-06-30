OJEE Exam 2022: Final schedule released; know details here

Candidates carefully review the exam schedule to ensure that their exam dates are correct. Meanwhile, candidates who have not yet downloaded their OJEE Admit Card 2022 can do so at ogee.nic.in.

The final exam schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE, was released on Thursday, June 30, 2022, for candidates taking the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination. The Committee has released the final schedule for the OJEE Exam 2022.

Candidates should know that the OJEE Exam 2022 for all subjects will begin on July 4, 2022, for LE Tech (Diploma). The last date for the OJEE Exam 2022 for the B.Pharm subject is July 8, 2022.

The OJEE Exam 2022 will be held in three shifts for lateral entry into LE Tech (Diploma) and B.Pharm, on July 4, 2022, and July 8, 2022.

The OJEE Exam 2022 will be held in three shifts: the first from 9 am to 11 am, the second from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third and final from 4 pm to 6 pm.

On July 5, 2022, the OJEE Exam 2022 for Msc/MCA will be held in two shifts, and the test for M.Tech (11 subjects) and other subjects will be held in the third shift.

OJEE Exam 2022 for MBA will be held on July 6, 2022, in the first two shifts, with the exam for integrated MBA scheduled for July 7, 2022, in the morning shift.

Here's how to check the OJEE Exam 2022:

1) Go to the website ojee.nic.in

2) Go to the revised schedule for OJEE Exam 2022 advertisement

3) A new PDF will open, and the schedule will appear

4) Download the pdf and check the schedule

Candidates carefully review the exam schedule to ensure their exam dates are correct. Meanwhile, candidates who have not yet downloaded their OJEE Admit Card 2022 can do so at ogee.nic.in.

Also Read: UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August

Also Read: MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here

Also Read: TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu board to announce class 10th, 12th results tomorrow; know details