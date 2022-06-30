Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OJEE Exam 2022: Final schedule released; know details here

    Candidates carefully review the exam schedule to ensure that their exam dates are correct. Meanwhile, candidates who have not yet downloaded their OJEE Admit Card 2022 can do so at ogee.nic.in.

    OJEE Exam 2022: Final schedule released; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    The final exam schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE, was released on Thursday, June 30, 2022, for candidates taking the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination. The Committee has released the final schedule for the OJEE Exam 2022.

    Candidates should know that the OJEE Exam 2022 for all subjects will begin on July 4, 2022, for LE Tech (Diploma). The last date for the OJEE Exam 2022 for the B.Pharm subject is July 8, 2022.

    The OJEE Exam 2022 will be held in three shifts for lateral entry into LE Tech (Diploma) and B.Pharm, on July 4, 2022, and July 8, 2022. 

    The OJEE Exam 2022 will be held in three shifts: the first from 9 am to 11 am, the second from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third and final from 4 pm to 6 pm.

    On July 5, 2022, the OJEE Exam 2022 for Msc/MCA will be held in two shifts, and the test for M.Tech (11 subjects) and other subjects will be held in the third shift.

    OJEE Exam 2022 for MBA will be held on July 6, 2022, in the first two shifts, with the exam for integrated MBA scheduled for July 7, 2022, in the morning shift.

    Here's how to check the OJEE Exam 2022:
    1) Go to the website ojee.nic.in
    2) Go to the revised schedule for OJEE Exam 2022 advertisement
    3) A new PDF will open, and the schedule will appear
    4) Download the pdf and check the schedule

    Candidates carefully review the exam schedule to ensure their exam dates are correct. Meanwhile, candidates who have not yet downloaded their OJEE Admit Card 2022 can do so at ogee.nic.in.

    Also Read: UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August

    Also Read: MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here

    Also Read: TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu board to announce class 10th, 12th results tomorrow; know details

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board to announce class 12 Inter-Arts, Commerce result today; know details - adt

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board to announce class 12 Inter-Arts, Commerce result today; know details

    TS SSC Results 2022 Telangana 10th results today know how to check passing marks and more gcw

    TS SSC Results 2022: Telangana 10th results today; know how to check, passing marks and more

    Mumbai Bengaluru amongst best student cities; Chennai, Delhi new entries in QS Ranking

    Mumbai, Bengaluru amongst best student cities; Chennai, Delhi new entries in QS Ranking

    MPPSC 2022: Engineering services admit card released; know how to download - adt

    MPPSC 2022: Engineering services admit card released; know how to download

    HP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; know toppers, pass percentage, other details - adt

    HP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; know toppers, pass percentage, other details

    Recent Stories

    India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test: Records that can be broken krn

    India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test: Records that can be broken

    Rs 62 crore: That's the train travel bill of our MPs in past 5 years

    Rs 62 crore: That's the train travel bill of our MPs in past 5 years

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Rashmika, Pooja Hegde-7 South Indian actresses shocking looks without makeup RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Rashmika, Pooja Hegde-7 South Indian actresses shocking look without makeup

    Buffalos act of helping a tortoise leaves people in awe - gps

    Watch: Buffalo’s act of helping a tortoise leaves people in awe

    Mumbai 26/11 terror handler Sajid Mir, once declared dead by Pakistan, to be quizzed

    Pakistan to quiz 'dead' 26/11 terror handler Sajid Mir

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon