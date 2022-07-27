Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OJEE 2022 results to be declared today; know time, how to download marksheet and more

    OJEE 2022 was held for everyone this year from July 4 to 8, 2022. All applicants were assigned various dates, times, and locations based on the themes they picked. Everyone is encouraged to have their OJEE admission cards on hand in order to view OJEE Results 2022. The document's roll number will assist everyone in checking their results.

    OJEE 2022 results to be declared today know time how to download marksheet and more gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Result date and timing have been declared. According to recent reports, the Odisha JEE Results 2022 would be released today, July 27, 2022. Students who took the test will be able to view their results on the official website(s) odishajee.com and ojee.nic.in. According to reports, Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education, would announce the results in the State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training's Auditorium (SCTE & VT).

    Here's how to download the score card: 

    • ojee.nic.in is the official website.
    • Click on the link that says "OJEE 2022 Rank Card."
    • A new page will appear on the display screen
    • Enter your login information and log in.
    • The OJEE 2022 result will appear on the screen.
    • Download the result and print it for future reference.

    Notably, 57,918 applicants took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022, which commenced on July 4. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 tests were taken by around 82.5 percent of candidates. According to media reports, around 48,000 of the 58,000 enrolled students took the exam, while the remaining 10,000 did not.

    The computer-based test was held at 61 locations throughout Odisha's 30 districts until July 8. Aside from that, one centre for the state's flagship admission test was established in each of Kolkata, Ranchi, and Patna.

