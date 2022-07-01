OFSS Bihar 2022: BSEB extends deadline for OFSS class 11 admissions; know details

Candidates should know that an application fee of Rs 350 is required for OFSS Admission 2022.

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has extended the deadline for OFSS Bihar Admissions 2022 applications. Students interested in applying for Bihar class 11th Admissions 2022 can do so now by registering on the Online Facilitation System for Students, OFSS Admissions portal at ofssbihar.in July 5, 2022.

Registration for OFSS Admission 2022 began on June 22, 2022, and ended on June 30, 2022. However, the Bihar Board has extended the deadline for student applications until July 5, 2022.

Students can follow the steps below to apply for Bihar class 11 Admission for the Intermediate Session 2022-2024.

Here's how to apply OFSS Bihar 2022:

1) Go to the official website, ofssbihar.in

2) Click the 'Common Application Form for Admission in Intermediate Colleges & Schools' link on the homepage

3) Register and fill in the application

4) Upload the documents and make the payment

5) Submit the form and download it for future need

Candidates should know that an application fee of Rs 350 is required for OFSS Admission 2022. Candidates can pay this fee using online payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, and net banking.

The BSEB has made the Common Prospectus available to students on the official website, offsbihar.in. Students who have passed the Bihar Board Matriculation Exam, CBSE and ICSE 10th class can apply for Bihar Board class 11 Admissions. The application deadline has been extended to July 5, 2022.

