    JKPSC 2022: JKPSC Prelims exam dates announced; know details here

    Registration for the JKPSC Exam 2022 began on April 25, 2022, and the application deadline was June 6, 2022.

    New Delhi Railway Station, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 7:42 PM IST

    Candidates who applied for the JKPSC Exam 2022 should know that the JKPSC Prelims 2022 will take place on July 31, 2022. The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC, issued the official notice.

    Candidates can view the official announcement at jkpsc.nic.in. Registration for the JKPSC Exam 2022 began on April 25, 2022, and the application deadline was June 6, 2022. Previously, the application deadline was May 15, 2022.

    The official notice reads that it is for the information to all the candidates appearing for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, 2022, that the Preliminary Examination will now be held on July 31, 2022.

    Following the official notice, the Preliminary Examination for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, 2022, will now be held on July 31, 2022.

    Candidates should be aware that, according to the official notice, the JKPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website jkpsc.nic.in on July 15, 2022. The JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 will contain full name, date of birth, registration number, examination location, and so on.

    Students can download the Admit Card once it is available and the link is active, and they are advised to keep them safe as required during the examination.

    Here's how to download the JKPSC CCE Prelims notice:
    1) Visit the official website jkpsc.nic,in
    2) On the screen, the candidates will be able to see the notice
    3) Click on the notice and download it 
    4) After that read the notice carefully

    Candidates should keep an eye on the website for future announcements.
     

