    JEE Main 2022: Registrations close today; know how to apply, fees and more

    The application period began on March 1 and was supposed to close on March 31, however it was later extended to April 5. Candidates must fill out their application forms using a valid email address and phone number since they will get an OTP that they must input online in order to register for the test. Applicants must also provide their Aadhar number.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    Registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 closes today, April 5. Candidates who have yet to apply can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website. The application period for the JEE Main session 1 exam, which will be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and 4, will end today.

    Fees: Candidates would be required to pay Rs 600. The cost is Rs 325 for female applicants, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates from India. It is Rs 3000 for international students. Female, third gender, SC, ST, and PwD applicants from outside India must pay Rs 1500.

    How to apply?

    • Step 1: Navigate to the JEE Main 2022 official website.
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main application form.
    • Step 3: Register yourself and input your OTP.
    • Step 4: Complete the application form. Pay fees and upload papers.
    • Step 5: Download and save the form for later use.

    Candidates must download the confirmation page after completing the application form. After June 30, it will no longer be available. Aside from the official JEE Main website, students will also be able to access the page using the UMANG app and DigiLocker.

    Unlike last year, when JEE Main was given four times, the engineering entrance test will only be given twice this year. The exam will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 24 to 29. For session 2, the application window will be reopened.

