CUET 2022: Registration to close on May 6, here's how to apply

The Common University Entrance Test or CUET 2022 application window will be shut on May 6, 2022. However, candidates who wish to take admission to undergraduate courses at central and other participating universities can apply on the official site for the exam, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The entrance examination is slated for the first week of July 2022. However, the detailed schedule has not been announced yet.

Following the official window, CUET UG 2022 will offer students seeking admission to Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programs a single-window opportunity.

The examination will be conducted in 13 languages, English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to apply:

1) Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2) Click on the 'New Registration' in the 'Candidate Activity' tab.

3) Key in the required details and submit.

4) Log in to your account and submit the form with the requested documents.

5) Make the payment.

6) Download and take the printout of the confirmation page.

Visit the official website for the CUET information bulletin and other details.

