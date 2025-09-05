IIT Bombay has commenced the registration process for IIT JAM 2026 on September 5, 2025. Aspiring candidates can apply until October 12, 2025, at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Learn about the application procedure, required documents, and admission details.

IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has started the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2026 today, September 5, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The last date for registration is October 12, 2025. This exam is conducted for admission to MSc, MSc-PhD dual degree, and Integrated PhD courses in top institutions like 22 IITs and IISc across the country.

How to Apply for IIT JAM?

Step 1: First, visit the official website jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Register by entering your name, email, mobile number, and password.

Step 3: After registration, you will receive an enrollment ID and OTP, use them to log in.

Step 4: Now fill the application form through the JOAPS portal and upload the necessary documents, such as photo, signature, certificates, etc.

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the form and download its printout.

Step 6: Keep in mind – Each candidate can fill only one application form. Even if you have applied for two test papers, only one form will be valid.

IIT JAM 2026 Apply Now

Which Documents Are Required for Application?

Class 10th marksheet or certificate (mandatory)

Photograph- Passport size, recent, clear background, JPEG or JPG format (between 50 KB to 200 KB)

Signature- With black or blue pen on white paper, JPEG or JPG format (50 KB to 150 KB)

Category Certificate- For OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, these certificates should be issued after April 1, 2025.

PwD Candidates- Valid Disability Certificate

What Are the Benefits of Passing IIT JAM 2026?

Candidates who pass this national-level exam can apply for admission to the prestigious IITs and IISc of the country. However, final admission will be granted only if you fulfill the Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs) and eligibility criteria of the respective institute. So, if you want to appear for IIT JAM 2026, don't delay and complete your registration before October 12.