NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration process commences today; know key dates, steps here

Candidates who wish to register for the Super Specialty Counselling can do so on the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates must register to begin on November 22, 2022, and the deadline is November 28, 2022.

Registration for NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 commences on Tuesday, November 22. The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting the NEET SS Counselling, and the link to register and complete the option filling has been activated. Candidates who wish to register for the Super Specialty Counselling can do so beginning today on the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the notice, from November 25 to November 28, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will perform choice filling and locking for DM, MCH, and DNB SS courses (until 11:55 pm). While the selection window will be open until (11:55 pm) on November 28, 2022. The seat allotment process will happen between November 29 and 30, 2022. On December 1, 2022, the MCC will announce the NEET SS 2022 round 1 seat allotment results.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 dates:

1) Registration begins - November 22 to November 28 ( up to noon)

2) Choice filling - November 25 to November 28 (up to noon)

3) Seat allotment process - November 29 to November 30

4) Result - December 1, 2022

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Know how to apply:

1) Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

2) Click on the NEET SS 2022 application form link on the page

3) Register and fill in the details

4) Upload the required copy (scanned) and submit

5) Make the payment for the NEET SS application fee online

6) Download the page and take a print

Shortlisted candidates in the NEET SS seat allotment results must report to the institute from December 2 to December 7, 2022, for document verification and admission. NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2 registration will happen between December 9 and December 14, 2022. On December 17, 2022, MCC will announce the results of the second round of allotment.

Also Read: JNUEE 2022: Application correction window opens; deadline ends on November 24

Also Read: ICSI CSEET November 2022 exam result released; know how to download mark sheet, other details

Also Read: UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details