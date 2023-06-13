NEET UG 2023 result likely today; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

NEET UG 2023 Result: In addition to announcing the results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also unveil the names of the top scorers, category-wise cut-off marks, and percentile ranks for NEET UG 2023. This year, over 20 lakh candidates took the exam.

NEET UG 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the NEET UG 2023 Result and NEET UG final answer key today, 13 June 2023. The date of time of the release of the result and final answer key has not been officially shared by NTA yet. When released, candidates will be able to check their scores and download the final answer key through the official site of NTA NEET - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the result, the NTA will also release the toppers' names and category-wise cut-off marks, and percentile ranks. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam this year.

Why NEET UG examination matters?

The NEET UG examination is conducted for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% seats of deemed universities. However, the admissions in the state or civic-run colleges and private colleges are managed by the respective state government authorities.

For students who have invested their efforts and dedication, the NEET UG Result 2023 holds significant importance as it determines the cut-off scores for admission to medical colleges.

The NEET UG exam for the current year was held on May 7, 2023, at various exam centres nationwide. The provisional answer key was released on June 4, with the opportunity to raise objections until June 6, 2023. The NEET (UG) - 2023 exam is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu.

To access the NEET Result 2023, students can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. They will need to provide their registration number and password on the provided link to view their NTA NEET 2023 results. It is advisable for students to have their login credentials ready for a smooth result retrieval process. Additionally, the NEET Result 2023 can also be checked through the links available at nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

To download your NEET UG Scorecard, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET at www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the section or link labeled "NEET UG Scorecard Download."

Step 3: Click on the link to access the page for downloading the scorecard.

Step 4: On the scorecard download page, enter your roll number, date of birth, and security pin as required.

Step 5: Submit the provided information to proceed.

Step 6: Your NEET UG Scorecard will be presented on the screen.

Step 7: Carefully review the scorecard to check subject-wise marks, overall percentile, and ranks.

Step 8: Finally, download the scorecard for future reference.

NEET Cutoff 2023

The cutoff marks for NEET 2023 are determined by considering various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of applicants, and the availability of seats. These cutoff marks act as a benchmark for admission to medical colleges. Typically, the cutoff marks are announced once the NEET Result 2023 is published. To check the cutoff marks for NEET 2023, you can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET UG 2023: Reservation

The reservation policy for NEET UG 2023 includes the following categories:

Scheduled Caste (SC): 15% of seats are reserved in every course.

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5% of seats are reserved in every course.

Persons with Disability (PwBD): 5% of seats are reserved in each of the GEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category seats. This reservation is known as horizontal reservation, specifically for individuals with disabilities.