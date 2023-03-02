Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCET 2023: Notification released, exam to be held in May; know how to apply

    KCET 2023: The KCET Application 2023 dates and other information have been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) through the KCET information bulletin. Interested candidates can apply for KCET 2023 by visiting the official website.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2023, notification is finally released. The KCET Application 2023 dates and other information have been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) through the KCET information bulletin. Interested candidates can apply for KCET 2023 by visiting the official website. According to the official announcement, the KCET application process commenced on February 27. However, the KCET 2023 application link has yet to be made available. For the latest update, candidates should check the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. 

    KCET 2023: About the exam date
    The KCET 2023 exam will be held between May 20 and 21, 2023. The Kannada Language exam will be held on May 22, 2023. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will be computer-based. The complete KCET 2023 important dates are listed below.
    1) March 2, 2023 - KCET notification released
    2) Feb 27 to April 5 - KCET registration
    3) May 5, 2023 - KCET 2023 admit card releasing
    4) May 20 and 21 - KCET 2023 examination
    5) May 22, 2023 - KCET 2023 kannada language test
    6) June 12, 2023 - KCET 2023 results to be out 

    KCET 2023: know how to apply
    1) Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the admission tab and go to the UG CET 2023 link
    3) Fill out the KCET 2023 application
    4) Submit your information and upload the required documents
    5) Make the application payment and then submit 
    6) Take a print for future reference

    Applicants for the KCET 2023 must have passed the 2nd PUC / class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
