NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE Updates: Application form likely to be released today; know details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2023, NEET UG 2023, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Once the link is activated, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to register and apply at neet.nta.nic.in. It should be noted that the NTA still needs to confirm the NEET UG 2023 registration date.

The National Testing Agency has set May 7, 2023, as the date for NEET UG 2023. The NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses following the relevant regulatory bodies' norms/guidelines/regulations. The information bulletin will include application dates, exam admits card, exam city notification link, and other information.

NEET UG 2022 will be held in 13 different languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2023: Abour exam pattern

The NEET UG 2022 Exam Pattern consists of four subjects. Each subject will be divided into two sections. Section A will have 35 questions, and Section B will have 15 questions, of which candidates can choose to attempt any 10.

NEET UG 2023: About form fees

1) General - Rs 1,600 + GST; General Outside India - Rs 8,500

2) General, EWS, OBC, NCL - Rs 1,500 + GST

3) SC, ST, PwBD, Third Gender - RS 900 + GST

NEET UG 2023: Steps to register

1) Navigate to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the 'NEET UG 2023 registration' link on the homepage

3) On a new page, register yourself and then fill out the application form

4) Submit your application with all required documents and pay the application fee

5) Submit the application form and save it

Once the registration link is activated, interested and eligible candidates should visit the NEET UG 2023 website. Candidates should wait for the official NEET UG 2023 information bulletin to be released on the official website for more information.

