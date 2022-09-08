NEET UG 2022 Result: 18 female candidates performed exceptionally in top 50; know toppers here

According to the list, Tanishka from Rajasthan has the highest All India Rank (AIR 1) and NEET Score. Tanishka received the highest score of 715 out of 720 on the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test, or NEET 2022. The total number of qualified candidates for the NEET 2022 exam was 9,93,069, 56.27 per cent overall.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, announced the NEET UG Result 2022 on September 7, 2022. Along with the NEET Result, NTA has published a list of the NEET 2022 Toppers on neet.nta.nic.in.

Tanishka from Rajasthan has the highest All India Rank (AIR 1) and NEET Score, according to the list. Tanishka finished first in the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test, or NEET 2022, with a score of 715 out of 720. The total number of qualified candidates for the NEET 2022 exam was 9,93,069, bringing the overall percentage to 56.27 per cent. Four candidates scored 715 out of 720 to qualify for the Top 4.

Tanishka from Rajasthan topped out of 17.64 lakh applicants who took the National Eligibility and Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 results, which were released on Wednesday. Vatsa Ashish Batra of Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule of Karnataka finished second and third, respectively. Notably, Tanishka's score (715) was the same as those who finished second, third, and fourth.

There are 32 male candidates among the top 50 in India, while there are 18 female candidates who performed exceptionally well across the board. Other individuals who appeared in the top ten nationally included Rucha Pawashe (715) from Karnataka, Errabelly Sidharth Rao (711) from Telangana, Rishi Vinay Balse (710) from Maharashtra, Arpit Narang (710) from Punjab, Krishna SR (710) from Karnataka, Zeel Vipul Vyas (710) from Gujarat, and Haziq Parveez Lone (710) from Jammu and Kashmir. 4,29,160 males and 5,63,902 females passed the NEET UG 2022 exam out of the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17, 2022. There were 18.72 lakh applicants, with 95 per cent showing up for the medical entrance exam. Candidates who pass the NEET exam can apply for counselling, which is expected to begin this month.



