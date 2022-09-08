Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022 Result: 18 female candidates performed exceptionally in top 50; know toppers here

    According to the list, Tanishka from Rajasthan has the highest All India Rank (AIR 1) and NEET Score. Tanishka received the highest score of 715 out of 720 on the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test, or NEET 2022. The total number of qualified candidates for the NEET 2022 exam was 9,93,069, 56.27 per cent overall.

    NEET UG 2022 Result: 18 female candidates performed exceptionally in top 50; know toppers here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency, NTA, announced the NEET UG Result 2022 on September 7, 2022. Along with the NEET Result, NTA has published a list of the NEET 2022 Toppers on neet.nta.nic.in.

    Tanishka from Rajasthan has the highest All India Rank (AIR 1) and NEET Score, according to the list. Tanishka finished first in the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test, or NEET 2022, with a score of 715 out of 720. The total number of qualified candidates for the NEET 2022 exam was 9,93,069, bringing the overall percentage to 56.27 per cent. Four candidates scored 715 out of 720 to qualify for the Top 4.

    Tanishka from Rajasthan topped out of 17.64 lakh applicants who took the National Eligibility and Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 results, which were released on Wednesday. Vatsa Ashish Batra of Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule of Karnataka finished second and third, respectively. Notably, Tanishka's score (715) was the same as those who finished second, third, and fourth.

    There are 32 male candidates among the top 50 in India, while there are 18 female candidates who performed exceptionally well across the board. Other individuals who appeared in the top ten nationally included Rucha Pawashe (715) from Karnataka, Errabelly Sidharth Rao (711) from Telangana, Rishi Vinay Balse (710) from Maharashtra, Arpit Narang (710) from Punjab, Krishna SR (710) from Karnataka, Zeel Vipul Vyas (710) from Gujarat, and Haziq Parveez Lone (710) from Jammu and Kashmir. 4,29,160 males and 5,63,902 females passed the NEET UG 2022 exam out of the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam.

    The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17, 2022. There were 18.72 lakh applicants, with 95 per cent showing up for the medical entrance exam. Candidates who pass the NEET exam can apply for counselling, which is expected to begin this month.
     

    Also Read: NEET Result 2022: NTA announces results; know how to check, merit list, other details

    Also Read: NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

    Also Read: NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET Result 2022 NTA announces NEET results know how to check cut off toppers list gcw

    NEET Result 2022: NTA announces results; know how to check, merit list, other details

    CUET UG 2022 NTA to release answer key today results likely on Sept 13 Here s how to download gcw

    CUET UG 2022: NTA to release answer key today, here's how to download; Results likely on Sept 13

    WBJEE counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today here is how to check gcw

    WBJEE 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today; here’s how to check

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details - adt

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details

    NEET UG Result 2022 NTA Know marking scheme passing marks tie breaker formula other details gcw

    NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

    Recent Stories

    Here s how Samsung took a dig at iPhone 14 Apple Watch with cryptic tweet gcw

    Here's how Samsung took dig at iPhone 14, Apple Watch with cryptic tweet

    football europa league manchester united vs real sociedad cristiano ronaldo ready will icon start in old trafford clash snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'ready' for Europa League: Will Man United icon start against Real Sociedad?

    ISSF World Cup 2023: Bhopal all set for shooters' showdown as medals expected to galore-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2023: Bhopal all set for shooters' showdown as medals expected to galore

    International Literacy Day 2022: Know the history and significance AJR

    International Literacy Day 2022: Know the history and significance

    Grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's beautified; BJP blames previous MVA govt - adt

    Grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's beautified; BJP blames previous MVA govt

    Recent Videos

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon