Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria

    The number of NEET medical entrance exam registrations surpassed 18 lakh for the first time, a significant increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021. Last year, on September 12, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held, and over 95 per cent of registered candidates appeared. 

    NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) results will be released on Wednesday, September 7, NTA officials told PTI. Once the results are released, candidates can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in. 

    Officials told PTI that the results of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which received the highest number of applications ever this year, would be released on September 7.

    Previously, the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2022 was released, and candidates had until September 2 to file objections.

    Know the list of websites to download the NEET UG Results 2022:
    1) neet.nta.nic.in
    2) nta.ac.in
    3) ntaresults.nic.in

    Know about the eligibility criteria or reservation policy:
    Each state's eligibility criteria and reservation policy for medical admission under state quotas will be unique. To learn more, candidates should go to the official website of their state's counselling agency.

    On July 17, the entrance exam was held. The NEET UG medical entrance exam saw 95 per cent attendance, although 18.72 lakh applications were received this year. Out of all, 10.64 lakh of the total candidates were females.

    The number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh for the first time, a significant increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

    Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, and over 95 per cent of registered candidates took it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates took the exam, which was held at 3,858 locations. At least 8.70 lakh of these students had qualified.

    NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses, as well as BSc (H) Nursing.

    The exam was held on July 17 in 3,570 centres across 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, and Lagos).

    Also Read: NEET 2022: Official answer key to be released soon; know how to download, other details here

    Also Read: NEET 2022: Answer key to be released soon; Here's a step-by-step guide to raise objections

    Also Read: NEET UG 2022: Answer Key to be released today; know time, other details here

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result likely today; know details - adt

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result likely today; know details

    CUET UG 2022 NTA likely to release answer key on September 6 results next week Here s how to check gcw

    CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key on September 6, results next week; Here's how to check

    AP ECET 2022: APSCHE announces ECET Counselling schedule; registrations begin on September 6 - adt

    AP ECET 2022: APSCHE announces ECET Counselling schedule; registrations begin on September 6

    AP TET 2022: Result likely to be declared on September 26; details here - adt

    AP TET 2022: Result likely to be declared on September 26; details here

    JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to object - adt

    JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to object

    Recent Stories

    Central Vista inauguration: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for September 8; check details AJR

    Central Vista inauguration: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for September 8; check details

    tennis US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal stunned by Frances Tiafoe in pre-quarters; Twitter staggered-ayh

    US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal stunned by Frances Tiafoe in pre-quarters; Twitter staggered

    5000 cars stolen in 27 years Delhi Police arrests India s biggest car thief gcw

    5000 cars stolen in 27 years: Delhi Police arrests 'India's biggest car thief'

    Delhi excise scam: ED raids 30 locations across India; likely to summon all accused today AJR

    Delhi excise scam: ED raids 30 locations across India; likely to summon all accused today

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result likely today; know details - adt

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result likely today; know details

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon