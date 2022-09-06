NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria

The number of NEET medical entrance exam registrations surpassed 18 lakh for the first time, a significant increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021. Last year, on September 12, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held, and over 95 per cent of registered candidates appeared.

The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) results will be released on Wednesday, September 7, NTA officials told PTI. Once the results are released, candidates can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in.

Officials told PTI that the results of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which received the highest number of applications ever this year, would be released on September 7.

Previously, the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2022 was released, and candidates had until September 2 to file objections.

Know the list of websites to download the NEET UG Results 2022:

1) neet.nta.nic.in

2) nta.ac.in

3) ntaresults.nic.in

Know about the eligibility criteria or reservation policy:

Each state's eligibility criteria and reservation policy for medical admission under state quotas will be unique. To learn more, candidates should go to the official website of their state's counselling agency.

On July 17, the entrance exam was held. The NEET UG medical entrance exam saw 95 per cent attendance, although 18.72 lakh applications were received this year. Out of all, 10.64 lakh of the total candidates were females.

Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, and over 95 per cent of registered candidates took it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates took the exam, which was held at 3,858 locations. At least 8.70 lakh of these students had qualified.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses, as well as BSc (H) Nursing.

The exam was held on July 17 in 3,570 centres across 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, and Lagos).

