NEET PG 2023 round-2 counselling registration closing today; Seat allotment out on August 25

August 22 is the last day for NEET PG 2023 round-2 counselling registration. Check details about the registration process and anticipate the seat allotment results, which are scheduled to be unveiled on August 25. Stay updated with the latest developments in the NEET PG counselling process.

The clock is ticking as the online registration period for the second phase of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling is set to conclude today, August 22, at 12 noon. Aspiring candidates are urged to seize this opportunity by visiting the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website, mcc.nic.in, to complete their registration for the NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling. The payment facility for this phase will remain accessible until 8 pm.

Moreover, candidates also have the chance to take advantage of the NEET PG 2023 reset registration option, which is now active and will remain available until 10 am today, August 22, as indicated in a statement on the mcc.nic.in website.

As outlined in the NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule, candidates have until 11:55 pm today to complete their choice filling for round 2. Simultaneously, the choice locking window will become operational at 3 pm today, remaining open until 11:55 pm tonight. The comprehensive NEET PG 2023 counselling procedure encompasses four distinct rounds: round 1, round 2, round 3, and the stray vacancy round.

The merit list for NEET PG counselling will be meticulously compiled based on the preferences entered by candidates during the registration period. Subsequently, the outcome of NEET PG 2023 round 2 seat allotment will be unveiled on August 25.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Key points for Round-2

Candidates who participated in the NEET PG 2023 round-1 registration and did not secure a seat allocation are not obligated to re-register.

For round-2, new registration is mandated for those individuals who didn't partake in round-1 registration. This necessitates complete payment of fees.

Candidates who either withdrew or failed to report during round-1 are exempt from the need for re-registration.

Should a candidate who newly registered for round 2 not receive a seat allocation, they are eligible to directly engage in round 3 without undergoing fresh registration.

In the instance of an upgrade during round 2, the candidate is required to obtain release from their round-1 seat and transition to the seat allocated in round 2.