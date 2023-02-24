NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 released at nbe.edu.in; know exam date, pattern

NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 download: Candidates registered for the medical entrance examination can check and download the NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official websites at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Candidates must download the NEET MDS Admit Card well in advance of the exam date and bring it to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS admit card. Candidates registered for the medical entrance examination can check and download the NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official websites at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Candidates must download the NEET MDS Admit Card well in advance of the exam date and bring it to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

Entry to the examination centres is strictly prohibited if candidates fail to show and verify their NEET MDS admit card with the authorities. The NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card includes details such as NEET MDS exam day 2023 guidelines, NEET MDS exam centre information, and reporting time. To download your NEET MDS Admit Card, follow the instructions below:

NEET MDS 2023: How to download admit card

1) Navigate to the official website, nbe.edu.in

2) Click on the 'NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card link' on the homepage

3) Enter your NEET MDS credentials and then submit

4) NEET MDS 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

5) Download it and print it out

NEET MDS 2023: know the exam date

NEET MDS 2023 Exam is a computer-based examination on March 1, 2023, conducted in a single day and single session. The exam syllabus shall be BDS standard and shall cover all subjects/syllabi taught during the BDS course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations 2007, as amended from time to time.

NEET MDS 2023: know the exam pattern

1) The examination will be a multiple-choice questions test delivered via a computer network (CBT) following the prescribed scheme.

2) The exam consists of 240 Multiple Choice Questions, each with four response options/distractors in English language only.

3) Candidates must choose the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer from the four options provided in each question. The time limit is three hours.

