Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 released at nbe.edu.in; know exam date, pattern

    NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 download: Candidates registered for the medical entrance examination can check and download the NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official websites at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Candidates must download the NEET MDS Admit Card well in advance of the exam date and bring it to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

    NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 released at nbe.edu.in; know exam date, pattern - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS admit card. Candidates registered for the medical entrance examination can check and download the NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official websites at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Candidates must download the NEET MDS Admit Card well in advance of the exam date and bring it to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

    Entry to the examination centres is strictly prohibited if candidates fail to show and verify their NEET MDS admit card with the authorities. The NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card includes details such as NEET MDS exam day 2023 guidelines, NEET MDS exam centre information, and reporting time. To download your NEET MDS Admit Card, follow the instructions below:

    NEET MDS 2023: How to download admit card
    1) Navigate to the official website, nbe.edu.in
    2) Click on the 'NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card link' on the homepage
    3) Enter your NEET MDS credentials and then submit
    4) NEET MDS 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
    5) Download it and print it out 

    NEET MDS 2023: know the exam date
    NEET MDS 2023 Exam is a computer-based examination on March 1, 2023, conducted in a single day and single session. The exam syllabus shall be BDS standard and shall cover all subjects/syllabi taught during the BDS course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations 2007, as amended from time to time.

    NEET MDS 2023: know the exam pattern 
    1) The examination will be a multiple-choice questions test delivered via a computer network (CBT) following the prescribed scheme.

    2) The exam consists of 240 Multiple Choice Questions, each with four response options/distractors in English language only.

    3) Candidates must choose the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer from the four options provided in each question. The time limit is three hours.

    Also read: NEET PG postponement 2023 Live: Supreme Court to hear exam deferment plea shortly, check latest update

    Also read: NEET MDS 2023: NBEMS to release admit card today; know steps to download, other details

    Also read: NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin by February end; know required documents, other details

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET PG postponement 2023 Live: Supreme Court to hear exam deferment plea shortly, check latest update - adt

    NEET PG postponement 2023 Live: Supreme Court to hear exam deferment plea shortly, check latest update

    CBSE CTET Result 2023 to be announced soon at ctet.nic.in; know cutoffs, passing marks, other details - adt

    CBSE CTET Result 2023 to be announced soon at ctet.nic.in; know cutoffs, passing marks, other details

    ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Registration deadline ends today February 24; know late fees, exam dates - adt

    ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Registration deadline ends today; know late fees, exam dates

    IIT JAM 2023: Answer key challenge window opens today February 24; raise objections until February 26 - adt

    IIT JAM 2023: Answer key challenge window opens today; raise objections until February 26

    NIFT Entrance Exam 2023: GAT answer key objection window to close today February 24; know steps to challenge - adt

    NIFT Entrance Exam 2023: GAT answer key objection window to close today; know steps to challenge

    Recent Stories

    When Alia Bhatt got rape threats, here's how her mother Soni Razdan reacted on social media RBA

    When Alia Bhatt got rape threats, here's how her mother Soni Razdan reacted on social media

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Pat Cummins opts out due to family emergency; Steven Smith to lead Australia against India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins opts out due to family emergency; Steven Smith to lead Australia

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this vma

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this

    Dammam bound Air India Express makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport; check details AJR

    Dammam-bound Air India Express makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport; check details

    Who is Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan-backer having a free-run in Punjab?

    Who is Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan-backer having a free run in Punjab?

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon