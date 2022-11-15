NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details

The statement added that in supersession of the schedule for the conduct of NEET MDS 2023 as notified via NBEMS notice dated September 16, 2022, it was decided to rearrange the conduct of NEET MDS 2023 now on March 1, 2023.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has revised the NEET MDS 2023 exam date. The NEET MDS test, scheduled for January 8, 2023, will now be held on March 1, 2023. An NBEMS statement stated that the NEET MDS 2023 information bulletin and online application form would be accessible on the NBE official website in due course.

The Dental Council of India has officially announced the decision of its Executive Committee taken in its meeting held on November 7, 2022, whereby it was decided to hold the NEET MDS 2023 in the month of March 2023, according to a release from the NBE.

It further added that in supersession of the schedule for the conduct of NEET MDS 2023 as notified via NBEMS notice dated September 16, 2022; it was decided to rearrange the conduct of NEET MDS 2023 now on March 1, 2023.

On May 27, the NEET MDS 2022 result was announced. The Union Health Ministry has reduced the cut-off percentile for each group, including General, SC, ST, OBC, and UR-PWD, by 25.714 percentile. The new NEET MDS cut-off score for the General category is 174, 138 for the SC, ST, and OBC categories, and 157 for the UR-PwD category.

Also Read: FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled due to MCD Elections in Delhi; check revised dates

Also Read: JNU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list released; deadline to reserve seats until November 15

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional result released; know steps to check