    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional result released; know steps to check

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 7:29 PM IST

    The NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional Allotment Result for Round 2 was released by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, on Monday. Candidates who applied for the second round of NEET UG 2022 counselling can now access the provisional allotment list on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

    The provisional allotment has been released following MCC's revised schedule. Candidates can look up their assigned seats using their names and NEET UG roll number.

    Candidates can check their provisional allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 by following the steps below.

    Know how to check the NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional allotment result: 
    1) Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in
    2) Click on the link for 'UG Medical Counselling' on the homepage
    3) Click on the 'Provisional Allotment Result Round ' link on the new page
    4) Check for your name and roll number 
    5) Download the PDF and save it 

    Candidates can file objections and report any discrepancies until 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The final allotment result will be available on mcc.nic.in, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. After the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Final Allotment List is released tomorrow, candidates will begin the reporting process for their allotted seats.

    Following Round 2 of counselling, MCC will begin accepting registrations for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round. According to the official schedule, the Mop Round for NEET UG candidates will start on November 23, 2022.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 7:55 PM IST
