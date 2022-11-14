NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional result released; know steps to check

The provisional allotment has been released following MCC's revised schedule. Candidates can look up their assigned seats using their names and NEET UG roll number. The final allotment result will be available on mcc.nic.in, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional Allotment Result for Round 2 was released by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, on Monday. Candidates who applied for the second round of NEET UG 2022 counselling can now access the provisional allotment list on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The provisional allotment has been released following MCC's revised schedule. Candidates can look up their assigned seats using their names and NEET UG roll number.

Candidates can check their provisional allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 by following the steps below.

Know how to check the NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional allotment result:

1) Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

2) Click on the link for 'UG Medical Counselling' on the homepage

3) Click on the 'Provisional Allotment Result Round ' link on the new page

4) Check for your name and roll number

5) Download the PDF and save it

Candidates can file objections and report any discrepancies until 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The final allotment result will be available on mcc.nic.in, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. After the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Final Allotment List is released tomorrow, candidates will begin the reporting process for their allotted seats.

Following Round 2 of counselling, MCC will begin accepting registrations for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round. According to the official schedule, the Mop Round for NEET UG candidates will start on November 23, 2022.

Also Read: JNU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list released; deadline to reserve seats until November 15

Also Read: CLAT 2023: Registration deadline ends today; check exam pattern, key dates

Also Read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Special round seat allotment result to be released today; know steps to check