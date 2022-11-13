JNU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list released; deadline to reserve seats until November 15

Candidates are asked to go and block their seats as soon as the merit list is downloaded to avoid further delays. Classes for the PG programme will begin on November 28, 2022.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released the third merit list for PG and ADOP admissions on Sunday, November 13, 2022. JNU PG 3rd merit list 2022 is now available on the university's admission portal, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

According to the notification, the third merit list was scheduled to release today. The list is now available for all candidates and supernumerary categories. Candidates can now download their merit lists, and those assigned seats must block them from today until November 15, 2022. The schedule also includes a deadline, which candidates should adhere to. After November 15, no one will be able to block seats, which means another student will lose and fill the seat.

Candidates may reserve their seats until November 15, 2022. Physical registration/admission verification will be held on November 14, 17, and November 21–23. Also, the final admission list will be made public on December 2 after verification. This group's first day of classes is November 28.

Know how to check the JNU PG Admission 2022 merit list here:

1) Go to the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in

2) Click on the merit list link on the homepage

3) Enter your login credentials

4) The list will appear

5) Check the details and download

Candidates are asked to go and block their seats as soon as the merit list is downloaded to avoid any further delays. Classes for the PG programme will begin on November 28, 2022.

