FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled due to MCD Elections in Delhi; check revised dates

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has altered the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) exam date for December 2022. According to the official notification, due to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections on December 4, the FMGE December 2022 exam has been rescheduled for January 20, 2023. The examination will take place as scheduled from 7 am to 7 pm. Previously, the medical entrance examination for overseas graduates was previously set on December 4, 2022.

Candidates will be eligible to take the FMGE December 2022 demo exam beginning January 10, 2023. Admission cards will now be distributed on January 13. The FMGE December 2022 results will be announced on February 10, 2023. The NBE has also extended the deadline for correcting FMGE application forms to December 15.

Candidates can change their uploaded documents and certificates within the specified time frame. The NBE will publish a list of incorrect applications on its website and give candidates the last chance to make necessary changes to their application details between December 24 and December 30, 2022.

Pending documents can only be submitted using the online portal, accessed via the official website, exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php. Candidates need to correct any application deficiencies before the deadline of December 30. If they fail, they will be ruled ineligible and will not be permitted to sit for the FMGE December 2022 exam.

