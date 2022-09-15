Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHT CET Result 2022: PCM, PCB scorecard to release today; Here's how to check results

    The MHT CET exam 2022 was held from August 5. The three hour exams for admission to undergraduate programmes were held in two slots. The first slot began at 9 am-12 noon while the second slot was from 2 pm-5 pm. 

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 9:15 AM IST

    The results of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for PCM and PCB is all set to be announced today, September 15 at 5 pm. Once the results are announced, students can check their results on the official websites of the board cetcell.mahacet.org.

    MHT CET 2022 exams were held for admission into undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Agriculture and Pharmacy. 

    Students can check their results by logging in to the MHT CET website using application number and date of birth.

    Here's how to check your MHT CET 2022 Result

    Log on to MHT CET 2022 official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

    Click on the link showing MHT CET Result 2022.

    Login using application number and date of birth.

    The MHT CET results 2022 shall appear on the screen.

    Students can download the same for future reference.

    On September 1, the answer key was released and students were asked for objections till September 4. 

    The board conducted the entrance exam for PCM group from August 5-11 while PCB group exams were held from August 12-20. After many students faced technical glitches, a re-exam was done on August 29.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 9:15 AM IST
    Video Icon