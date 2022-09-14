IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 declared; know steps to check officer scale I prelims result

Candidates can view their Group B office assistant 2022 results until September 24, 2022. IBPS RRB PO scorecard will also be available shortly. Candidates are encouraged to check the IBPS website frequently for the latest news and updates, ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO preliminary examination results (RRBs) on Wednesday, September 14. (CRP-RRBs-XI). The exam is held to fill vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT) in participating banks. The outcome will be available until September 20.

Candidates must log in with their registration number, password, roll number, and date of birth to view the IBPS RRB PO Prelims results. Candidates who took the exam can view the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 at the official website, ibps.in.

Know the steps to check the IBPS PO Prelims Results 2022:

1) Go to the official website, ibps.in

2) Click on the CRP RRBs-XI result link

3) Key in the required details such as registration number and password

4) The result will appear on the screen

5) Download and take a print for future reference

Selected candidates will then take the main examination, which will be announced soon. The result download feature will be available on the official website until September 20.

