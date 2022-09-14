IIM CAT 2022: Registration deadline rescheduled; know latest date here

IIM will administer the CAT 2022 exam in a computer-based mode on November 27, 2022, in three 2-hour sessions across 150 cities. The exam is used to determine admission to IIMs' various management programmes. According to the official notification, the admit card for the exam will be available on October 27, 2022.

The deadline for submitting online applications for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) on Wednesday, September 14. Interested candidates can register for the CAT 2022 Exam on the official website, at iimcat.ac.in.

Previously, the registration deadline was September 14, 2022. The deadline is now postponed to September 21, 2022, at 5 pm.

"The CAT 2022 registration deadline has been postponed to September 21, 2022, at 5 pm. Candidates can now select Imphal (Manipur) as their preferred city for the CAT 2022 exam," according to the official website.

IIM will administer the CAT 2022 exam in computer-based mode on November 27, 2022, in three 2-hour sessions across 150 cities.

The exam is held to determine admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The admit card for the exam will be available on October 27, 2022, according to the official notification.

Know how to apply for the CAT 2022:

1) Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in

2) Click on the registration link

3) Register and create a user ID and password. And then login

4) Key in the required details, the application form, and upload documents 5) Now make the payment and Submit

6) Save the page for future purposes

The online registration fee is Rs 2300 for all category candidates and Rs 1150 for SC/ST/PwD candidates. Candidates interested in postgraduate management programmes will now have another week to apply online at iimcat.ac.in and register for CAT 2022. The CAT 2022 exam is scheduled for November 27.

A degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent is required for CAT 2022 application. There are, however, exceptions for students in the reserved category.

