The man pushed through a cold reception and started work with quiet determination, hoping things would improve. However, just two hours later, his trainer stepped out to take a call from the boss, and in that brief moment, an unforeseen incident occurred, altering the course of his day entirely.

Imagine the excitement of starting a new job. Now, imagine that excitement lasting for just two hours. That's exactly what happened to one young man, who was fired just two hours after he joined. He shared his frustrating experience on Reddit with the title, 'My first shift was only two hours before they took back the job offer'.

The man had landed a job at a company that sells food products. He reached on time for his first day, but things quickly went downhill. The senior employee who was supposed to train him seemed completely surprised to see him there. 'Today was my first day at a new job selling food products in a market. I arrived early, but the person who was supposed to train me seemed surprised to see me,' the man wrote.

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Despite the chilly reception, he started his work. However, two hours later, his trainer stepped out to take a call from the boss. 'Two hours after I got there, the trainer got a call from the boss. The boss said my joining date was wrong, and since I didn't join on the date they had in mind, they gave the job to someone else,' the employee explained. The funny thing is, the man had shown up on the exact date he was told to.

He clarified that the manager himself had written the joining date on his resume and had even confirmed it later. Still, he was sent home for no fault of his own. He added that he felt completely humiliated and disappointed, and now has to start his job search all over again.

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The post received a lot of comments from supportive users. Many wrote things like, 'You're better off away from a place like that,' 'Hope you find another job soon,' and 'Did they at least pay you for the hours you worked?'