A young woman, who had been with Wipro for five and a half years, suddenly lost her job after just one call from HR. She shared her story of being laid off without any warning on social media. She's now calling it a 'sign from God' and is ready for a fresh start.

A young woman has shared her story about how she lost a job she held for five and a half years in just a single phone call. In a series of videos on social media, she explained how she was suddenly told not to come to work from the next day. She also recalled how happy her parents were when she first got the job. Her videos are now going viral.

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The IT employee, Anukriti, is from Delhi. She had been working with Wipro for about five and a half years as a Marketing and Communications Coordinator in their AI Solutions department. She said that HR sent her a meeting link, which she thought was for a regular meeting. But as soon as she joined, the HR person told her, without a moment's hesitation, that she would no longer be working with the company and asked her to exit the call.

Anukriti called it a 'sign from God'

Anukriti shared that she lost the job she had for 5.5 years within just a few minutes of joining that meeting. She got emotional while telling her story in the video. She spoke about her first day at the job and how she was laid off without any prior notice. Finally, she decided to see it as a 'sign from God' and spoke about making a new beginning.

Even though she lost her job on June 29, she didn't tell her parents immediately. On July 1, when her mother asked if she wasn't going to work, Anukriti told her what happened. She said her mother wasn't worried and instead encouraged her to start a new chapter in her life.

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What are social media users saying?

In another video, she mentioned that it had been a week since she lost her job and that her monthly salary would stop. Still, she is waiting for a new start. Social media users have been reacting to her videos. One person commented, 'The ghost of layoffs is always behind you in private companies. I have faced this tough situation too.' Others advised her to stay strong, saying, 'Life might take a better turn than you expect from here.' Many also said that God might have a bigger plan for her.

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