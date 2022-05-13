Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 date announced, Check date here

    Students can check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 through the official website, Sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 13, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh, has declared the date of the Karnataka SSLC Exam results on Friday. Following the Minister's tweet, the results will be announced on May 19, 2022. However, he has not announced the time of the results yet. According to the past trends, the results are usually out by 9 am. As soon as the results are announced, students can check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 through the official website, Sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in. 

    Also read: Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Class 10th result will be out next week, schools to reopen from May 16

    Know how to check:
    1) Visit the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the Karnataka SSLC Exam Results 2022 link
    3) Enter the required details, including roll number and date of birth, and submit
    4) The result will appear on the screen and download
    5) For further need, take a printout

    More than 8 lakh students registered for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations 2022, held in 3440 locations across the state. On March 28, 2022, the test started and concluded on April 11, 2022. 

    Also read: Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB likely to announce class 10th result by this week

    In 2021, Karnataka SSLC results were released late, on August 9. Overall, 99.9 per cent of students passed the exam. In Karnataka, about 8 lakh applicants have registered for the SSLC examination. Candidates can visit the KSEEB official website for additional information.
     
    On Thursday,  the Minister also informed regarding the reopening of the schools. Following Minister BC Nagesh, several attempts to postpone or delay the procedure were made. The decision was based on the recent heatwaves in North Karnataka. After hearing all sides of the story, it was decided that Karnataka Schools would resume on May 16, 2022, as scheduled. Also, it will start the schools' "learning rehabilitation programme."

    Also read: CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12
     

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
