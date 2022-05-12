Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Know how to download marksheet

    The result has been posted on the Gujarat board's official website, gseb.org. To view their results, students must enter their login information.

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared Know how to download marksheet gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 12, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the Gujarat board 12th Science result 2022. Students may now view their GSEB 12th board results online. The result has been posted on the Gujarat board's official website, gseb.org. To view their results, students must enter their login information. They must have their seat number, which is listed on their hall ticket, with them at the time of the examination.

    How can I get my GSEB HSC 12th Science result marksheet for 2022?

    Step 1: Go to the Gujarat State Examination Board's official website, www.gseb.org.
    Step 2: Navigate to the GSEB 12th Result stream link.
    Step 3: The Gujarat Board 12th result page will appear.
    Step 4: Enter the seat number into the appropriate area.
    Step 5: A marksheet for the GSEB HSC Science result 2022 will appear on the screen.
    Step 6: Download the result and save it for future use.

    Also Read | CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12

    After the GSEB Science 12th result 2022 is announced, students must print or save the scorecard in pdf format. The scorecard can be used as a temporary mark sheet till the actual mark sheet is issued by the Gujarat Board. In addition, once released by the Gujarat Board, students must acquire their authentic mark sheets from their individual schools. They can also apply for admission to any diploma programme of their choosing.

    According to the statistics given, a total of 1,07,264 pupils took the 12th Science test in 2021. In class 12th Science, the pass rate was recorded as 100 percent. The GSEB 12th Science test was held this year from March 28th to April 12th, 2022.

    Also Read | AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12 - adt

    CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download - adt

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download

    Bihar Board releases Class 12th compartment cum special exam answer keys, Here's how to download - adt

    Bihar Board releases Class 12th compartment cum special exam answer keys, Here's how to download

    TS POLYCET 2022: Application process begins today, Know eligibility criteria, details here - adt

    TS POLYCET 2022: Application process begins today, Know eligibility criteria, details here

    Recent Stories

    Too Hot to Handle: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares mirror selfie wearing only towel; take a look RBA

    Too Hot to Handle: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares mirror selfie wearing only towel; take a look

    Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case - adt

    Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case

    Apple no longer world s most valuable business Saudi Aramco takes top spot Report gcw

    Apple no longer world's most valuable business, Saudi Aramco takes top spot: Report

    Conflict will end when Russia returns our right to live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy in new video address, 10 updates - adt

    Conflict will end when Russia returns our right to live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy in new video address | 10 updates

    Nipah virus alert issued in Kerala Know its symptoms how to prevent and more gcw

    Nipah virus alert issued in Kerala; Know its symptoms, how to prevent and more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon