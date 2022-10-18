MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022: Round 1 final merit list to be out today; know details here

Candidates who applied for Maharashtra Law Admissions counselling will be able to view the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org today. The seat allotment result for candidates will be prepared based on the final merit list. At the latest, candidates would then be required to report to their respective law schools by November 1, 2022.

The Maharashtra CET Cell will release the MAH LLB 3 Yrs 2022 Counselling final merit list for CAP Round 1 on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Students who applied for the MAH LLB 3-Yrs Counselling Round 1 can view the final merit list of eligible candidates on the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

The provisional merit list was released on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Following the release of the provisional merit list, the final merit list will be prepared based on the edits submitted by candidates.

After the release of the merit list for MAH LLB 3 Years Counselling today, the allocation list will be published on October 21, 2022, at 11 am on the official website, llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

Know important dates of MAH LLB 3 Yrs 2022 Counselling:

1) Releasing the final merit list for round 1 - October 18, 2022

2) Allocation Round 1 - October 21, 2022, at 11:00 am

3) Candidates to visit college and seek admission - October 22 to November 1, 2022

4) Colleges post their admitted students - October 22 to November 2, 2022

5) Display filled-in and vacant seats - November 3, 2022

6) CAP Round 2 - November 4, 2022, onwards

Candidates who did not receive a seat in CAP Round 1 of MAH LLB 3 Yrs Counselling 2022 need not worry, as they will be able to apply for CAP Round 2 beginning November 4, 2022. Keep tracking the most recent information on MAH CET Counselling 2022 for Law Admissions from the official website.

