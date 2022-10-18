Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU admission 2022: First cut-off list for UG courses to be out today at 5 pm

    Delhi University is all set to release the first merit list for UG programmes today, October 18th. The first cut-off list 2022 is scheduled to be published at 5 pm on the official website -- admission.uod.ac.in.

    Delhi University (DU) first cut-off list is expected to be released today, October 18, 2022. The official website, du.ac.in, where the DU UG first cut off list for undergraduate (UG) courses will be released, is set to go live at 5 p.m. All applicants who successfully completed the UG admission registration process are encouraged to often monitor the University of Delhi's official website for updates on the first cut-off list.

    Candidates must accept their seats between October 19 and October 21 after the publishing of the DU first cut-off list 2022. Additionally, from October 19 to October 22, 2022, colleges can review and accept the online applications of individuals. The first cut-off list for the DU in 2022 has a deadline for payment of admission fees of October 24, 2022.

    Meanwhile, colleges like Miranda House, Hindu College, other colleges under DU will release the separate merit list, candidates can check the UG merit list at their respective college portals. The candidate must thoroughly review the allocation list(s) as soon as DU makes them public. Additionally, the applicant must sign in to their CSAS-2022 dashboard to accept any offered seats.

    The official notification said that it was the candidate's obligation to log in to the dashboard and determine whether a seat has been assigned in a particular round of seat distribution. If one had, the individual was then required to fulfil all admissions requirements.

    One must "Accept" the seat after it has been assigned in a particular round before the closing date or time allotted for that allocation round. Only three cut-off lists will be made available by Delhi University this year. The second and third cut-off lists will both be released on October 30 and November 10, respectively.

