    BESCOM recruitment 2022: 400 Apprentice positions open; know eligibility, salary & more

    Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has invited online application for 400 Graduate/Diploma apprentice posts. Know all about the important dates, educational qualifications, salary and other details.

    BESCOM recruitment 2022 400 Apprentice positions open know eligibility salary more gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to various Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in till November 7, 2022.

    On November 14, 2022, the shortlist of candidates will be made public. From November 21 to November 23, the shortlisted candidates' documents will be verified (11.00 AM to 4.00 PM). 400 positions are available for filling in total, 325 of which are for graduate apprentices and 75 are for technical (diploma) apprentices.

    Also Read | DU admission 2022: First cut-off list for UG courses to be out today at 5 pm

    Know important dates

    • Starting date for apply online: 15-10-2022
    • Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply for BESCOM: 31-10-2022
    • Last date to apply online for BESCOM: 07-11-2022
    • Declaration of shortlisted candidates: 14-11-2022
    • Verification of documents for shortlisted candidates: Any working days between 21-11-2022 to 23-11-2022 (Timings 11AM to 4PM)

    Age limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 18 years of age.

    Also Read | NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to begin state counselling registrations today; know required documents

    Educational qualifications: The candidate must hold a BE/BTech degree or diploma, or a provisional BE/BTech degree or diploma, in the relevant fields.

    Salary: The Appointed Apprentice will be provided with the stipend of Rs. 8000 (For Diploma Apprentice) to Rs. 9008 (For Graduate Apprentice) Per Month 

    Here's how to apply for the 400 positions:

    • Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in
    • Search for the notification in the "Announcement" Column
    • Check official notification
    • Enroll yourself and login to the portal
    • Fill up the application form and upload the resume
    • Choose establishment name
    • Type “Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited” and search
    • Click apply and you are done it.

    Also Read | JNU UG Admission 2022: First merit list likely to be released today; know websites, key dates

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
