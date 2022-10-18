BESCOM recruitment 2022: 400 Apprentice positions open; know eligibility, salary & more

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has invited online application for 400 Graduate/Diploma apprentice posts. Know all about the important dates, educational qualifications, salary and other details.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to various Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in till November 7, 2022.

On November 14, 2022, the shortlist of candidates will be made public. From November 21 to November 23, the shortlisted candidates' documents will be verified (11.00 AM to 4.00 PM). 400 positions are available for filling in total, 325 of which are for graduate apprentices and 75 are for technical (diploma) apprentices.

Know important dates

Starting date for apply online: 15-10-2022

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply for BESCOM: 31-10-2022

Last date to apply online for BESCOM: 07-11-2022

Declaration of shortlisted candidates: 14-11-2022

Verification of documents for shortlisted candidates: Any working days between 21-11-2022 to 23-11-2022 (Timings 11AM to 4PM)

Age limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 18 years of age.

Educational qualifications: The candidate must hold a BE/BTech degree or diploma, or a provisional BE/BTech degree or diploma, in the relevant fields.

Salary: The Appointed Apprentice will be provided with the stipend of Rs. 8000 (For Diploma Apprentice) to Rs. 9008 (For Graduate Apprentice) Per Month

Here's how to apply for the 400 positions:

Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in

Search for the notification in the "Announcement" Column

Check official notification

Enroll yourself and login to the portal

Fill up the application form and upload the resume

Choose establishment name

Type “Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited” and search

Click apply and you are done it.

