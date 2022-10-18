Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: Results for grade 4 declared; know website, steps

    The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has issued a recruitment notification for 26,442 vacancies, with 13,300 for Grade 3 positions and 13,341 for Grade 4 positions. According to reports, over four lakh candidates took the exam.

    Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: Result for grade 4 declared; know website, steps
    The Assam Board of Secondary Education announced the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 positions on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The results have been posted on the SEBA Assam website, https://sebaonline.org/.

    On Monday, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "I am pleased to inform you that the Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV posts" will release its written test results on October 18, 2022. I hope this transparent process will allow Assamese youth to serve the state."

     

     

    Around 4 lakh candidates were anxiously awaiting their SLRC grade 4 result 2022, which is now available on the official website.

    Know how to download the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022:
    1) Navigate to the official website, sebaonline.org
    2) Click on the Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022 link on the homepage. 
    3) Key in the required credentials such as registration number, date of birth, etc
    4) The Assam Grade 3 and 4 results will be on the screen 
    5) Download the result and take a printout

    SEBA administered the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on behalf of the State Level Recruitment Commission, SLRC, and the results for Paper 1 and Paper 2 were released today.

