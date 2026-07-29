High-Paying US Jobs for Indians: Top Careers That Offer Six-Figure Salaries
Looking for high-paying jobs in the US? There are many top roles that offer Indians salaries over one lakh dollars. Here's a complete guide on the skills you'll need, the visa routes, and what these jobs actually are.
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Top paying jobs for Indians in America
For every Indian, America means great career options, huge salaries, and world-class work experience. Right now, the US has a massive demand for skilled workers in technology, healthcare, engineering, finance, and AI. Many jobs there offer an annual salary of more than $100,000. Let's take a look at the top careers for Indian professionals, the skills required, and the paths for career growth.
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Top careers with the highest salaries
Here are the details of high-paying jobs available in top US companies:Software Engineer: Big companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Meta constantly hire experts in software, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Average Salary: ₹1.00 crore to ₹1.50 crore per year. Required Skills: Java, Python, AI, Cloud Computing, DevOps.AI & Machine Learning Engineer: The AI revolution has created huge demand for experts in machine learning, generative AI, and data science. Average Salary: ₹1.17 crore to ₹1.83 crore per year. Required Skills: Python, TensorFlow, Deep Learning, NLP, Data Science.Data Scientist: Companies rely on them for data-driven decisions. This is one of the fastest-growing careers in the US. Average Salary: ₹1.08 crore to ₹1.58 crore per year. Required Skills: SQL, Python, Statistics, Machine Learning, Visualisation Tools.Physician, Surgeon: They get the highest salaries in the healthcare sector. Although it requires a license and residency, the financial returns are excellent. Average Salary: ₹1.83 crore to over ₹3.34 crore per year.Cloud Solutions Architect: Their value has shot up as companies migrate to the cloud. Average Salary: ₹1.25 crore to ₹1.75 crore per year. Required Skills: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Security.Cybersecurity Engineer: Due to rising cyber threats, companies are investing heavily in this area. Average Salary: ₹1.08 crore to over ₹1.67 crore per year. Required Skills: Network Security, Ethical Hacking, Risk Management.Financial Manager: There are great opportunities for those with expertise in corporate finance and investment planning. Average Salary: ₹1.17 crore to ₹1.75 crore per year. Qualifications: MBA, CPA, CFA.
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Why are there so many opportunities for Indians?
Indians have a strong reputation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and other key fields. US companies actively recruit foreign talent through visa programs.Salary Advantage: Earning in US dollars while having a family or investments in India helps you grow financially much faster. After taxes and expenses, it's easy to save $20,000 to $50,000 a year.Skills Get Priority: US companies prioritize specialized skills like Cloud, AI/ML, Cybersecurity, and FinTech over nationality.Career Branding: Experience working in FAANG or Fortune 500 companies is incredibly valuable, whether you return to India or start your own business. For those with a B.Tech, MCA, or MBA and 3 to 8 years of experience, tech and analytics roles offer a fast track to getting a visa.
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Visa paths and routes to America
There are three main ways to get to the US for work:1. Student to Work Path: Complete a STEM Master's in the US, get 2-3 years of OPT work rights, and then find an H-1B sponsorship.2. Direct H-1B or L-1 Visa: Join companies in India like TCS, Infosys, or Accenture, and then move to the US through an intra-company transfer or an H-1B visa.3. Exceptional Profiles: Senior professionals, researchers, or entrepreneurs can qualify under the A1 or EB-1 categories.
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Skills needed to get selected
To survive the competition in the US job market and increase your chances of getting selected, you should focus on these areas:• AI, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics.• Cloud Computing (AWS, Azure, GCP).• Cybersecurity and Full-Stack Development.• DevOps and Automation.• Project Management, Communication, and Leadership Skills.
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How to prepare for guaranteed success
To make your dollar dream in America come true, you need a solid plan. First, build your technical depth (Data Structures, System Design). Create a professional resume with experience on international clients and global certifications.Also, practice coding on LeetCode and use the STAR method for interviews. Instead of just targeting expensive cities like New York and Silicon Valley, consider lower-cost hubs like Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, and the Seattle suburbs. Analysts say that with the right skills and a strategic plan, the US job market is a fantastic opportunity for Indians.
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