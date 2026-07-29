2 6 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Top careers with the highest salaries

Here are the details of high-paying jobs available in top US companies:Software Engineer: Big companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Meta constantly hire experts in software, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Average Salary: ₹1.00 crore to ₹1.50 crore per year. Required Skills: Java, Python, AI, Cloud Computing, DevOps.AI & Machine Learning Engineer: The AI revolution has created huge demand for experts in machine learning, generative AI, and data science. Average Salary: ₹1.17 crore to ₹1.83 crore per year. Required Skills: Python, TensorFlow, Deep Learning, NLP, Data Science.Data Scientist: Companies rely on them for data-driven decisions. This is one of the fastest-growing careers in the US. Average Salary: ₹1.08 crore to ₹1.58 crore per year. Required Skills: SQL, Python, Statistics, Machine Learning, Visualisation Tools.Physician, Surgeon: They get the highest salaries in the healthcare sector. Although it requires a license and residency, the financial returns are excellent. Average Salary: ₹1.83 crore to over ₹3.34 crore per year.Cloud Solutions Architect: Their value has shot up as companies migrate to the cloud. Average Salary: ₹1.25 crore to ₹1.75 crore per year. Required Skills: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Security.Cybersecurity Engineer: Due to rising cyber threats, companies are investing heavily in this area. Average Salary: ₹1.08 crore to over ₹1.67 crore per year. Required Skills: Network Security, Ethical Hacking, Risk Management.Financial Manager: There are great opportunities for those with expertise in corporate finance and investment planning. Average Salary: ₹1.17 crore to ₹1.75 crore per year. Qualifications: MBA, CPA, CFA.