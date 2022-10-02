Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be declared on October 3; know steps to check

    Candidates participating in the JoSAA phase 3 counselling in 2022 can view the seat allotment results on the official website, josaa.nic.in. To check their JoSAA round 3 seat allocation results, candidates must enter their application number and password.

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be declared on October 3; know steps to check - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment results on Monday, October 3, 2022. Candidates participating in the JoSAA phase 3 counselling in 2022 can access the seat allotment results via the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates must enter their application number and password to view their JoSAA round 3 seat allotment results.

    Aspirants for JEE Advanced 2022/JEE Main 2022 will be required to confirm their seats online. The JoSAA counselling 2022 online reporting includes candidate fee payment, document uploading, and responding to candidate questions (if needed). The deadline for responding to a candidate's question in JoSAA round 3 counselling is October 7, 2022. The round 4 seat allotment results will be announced on October 8.

    Only candidates who have successfully paid the seat acceptance fee will be eligible for the JoSAA round 3 document verification. If a candidate does not complete all of the steps during round three, the online seat acceptance report will be regarded as a rejection of the offer. Such candidates will lose their eligibility for admission to any institute through JoSAA 2022 and will be unable to participate in the subsequent rounds of seat allocation.

    Know how to check the JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment result: 
    1) Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Seat Allotment Result - Round 3' link on the homepage
    3) Use the JEE Main application numbers and passwords to log in
    4) Click and view the JoSAA phase 3 seat allotment result
    5) Download and take a print for further need

    Engineering aspirants will be assigned seats by JoSAA based on merit, options selected during the counselling registration process, and available seats. The admissions process for 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23 is currently underway.

    Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule released; know important dates, required documents

    Also Read: JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result for IIT, NIT+ admissions to be announced on September 28

    Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka KCET Result 2022 announced how to check revised results other details gcw

    Karnataka KCET Result 2022 announced; how to check revised results, other details

    MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2022 registration process begins; know how to apply, important dates here - adt

    MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2022 registration process begins; know how to apply, important dates here

    GATE 2023 Last date to register today know fees documents needed other details gcw

    GATE 2023: Last date to register today; know fees, documents needed & other details

    CEED UCEED 2023: Registration process starts today; know fees, process, other details here - adt

    CEED, UCEED 2023: Registration process starts today; know fees, process, other details here

    YouTube clips Instagram reels not to be considered for admission under ECA quota Delhi University gcw

    YouTube clips, Instagram reels not to be considered for admission under ECA quota: DU

    Recent Stories

    Sexy Namrata Malla Video Actor dances in pool wearing bikini on Nora Fatehi song Manike fans MUST watch drb

    Sexy Namrata Malla Video: Actor dances in pool wearing bikini on Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Manike’; fans MUST watch

    football ligue1 psg vs nice Can Lionel Messi become the best player in the world again christophe Galtier gives ultimate response snt

    Can Lionel Messi become the best player in the world again? PSG boss Galtier gives ultimate response

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top deals to expect 0- adt

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top tech deals to expect

    legends league cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants' Chris Gayle dances during Navratri celebrations; wins hearts snt

    Garba with Gayle! Gujarat Giants' star wins hearts with dance moves during Navratri celebrations

    Body of Assam officer, missing after boat tragedy, recovered after 72 hours AJR

    Body of Assam officer, missing after boat tragedy, recovered after 72 hours

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon