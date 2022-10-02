JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be declared on October 3; know steps to check

Candidates participating in the JoSAA phase 3 counselling in 2022 can view the seat allotment results on the official website, josaa.nic.in. To check their JoSAA round 3 seat allocation results, candidates must enter their application number and password.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment results on Monday, October 3, 2022. Candidates participating in the JoSAA phase 3 counselling in 2022 can access the seat allotment results via the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates must enter their application number and password to view their JoSAA round 3 seat allotment results.

Aspirants for JEE Advanced 2022/JEE Main 2022 will be required to confirm their seats online. The JoSAA counselling 2022 online reporting includes candidate fee payment, document uploading, and responding to candidate questions (if needed). The deadline for responding to a candidate's question in JoSAA round 3 counselling is October 7, 2022. The round 4 seat allotment results will be announced on October 8.

Only candidates who have successfully paid the seat acceptance fee will be eligible for the JoSAA round 3 document verification. If a candidate does not complete all of the steps during round three, the online seat acceptance report will be regarded as a rejection of the offer. Such candidates will lose their eligibility for admission to any institute through JoSAA 2022 and will be unable to participate in the subsequent rounds of seat allocation.

Know how to check the JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment result:

1) Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in

2) Click on the 'Seat Allotment Result - Round 3' link on the homepage

3) Use the JEE Main application numbers and passwords to log in

4) Click and view the JoSAA phase 3 seat allotment result

5) Download and take a print for further need

Engineering aspirants will be assigned seats by JoSAA based on merit, options selected during the counselling registration process, and available seats. The admissions process for 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23 is currently underway.

