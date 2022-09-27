JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result for IIT, NIT+ admissions to be announced on September 28

Candidates must log in to the portal using their JEE (Main) Application Number and Password to view their JOSAA seat allotment result. JoSAA counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment results for IIT and NIT+ admissions will be available on josaa.niclin on Wednesday.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, or JoSAA, will announce the results of the second round of IIT and NIT+ admissions on Wednesday, September 28, at 5 pm. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can view the results at josaa.nic.in.

According to the schedule, online reporting by fee payment, document upload, and candidate response to a query for round 2 of JoSAA counselling will take place from September 28 to October 1.

From September 29 at 10 am to October 1 at 5 pm, candidates can apply to withdraw their seats or exit the seat allocation process in round 2. After four more rounds of JoSAA counselling, registration for CSAB counselling will begin.

The results of rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6 seat allotment will be announced on October 3, 8, 12, and 16, respectively. CSAB 2022 counselling will begin on October 16.

Know the steps to check the JOSAA seat allotment result:

2) Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in

2) Click on the 'View Seat Allotment Result Round 2' link

3) Login with JEE(Main) application number, password and security pin

4) JOSAA round 1 seat allotment result will be on screen

5) Download and check the details

