    JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule released; know important dates, required documents

    Six rounds of counselling will be held. The process will begin on October 16, 2022, only for the NIT + system. For more information, candidates should go to the JoSAA official website at josaa.nic.in.
     

    Author
    Aditi T
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    The Ministry of Education released the JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule on Wednesday, August 24. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority schedule is now available on the JOSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

    The registration and selection process for JoSAA academic programmes will begin on September 12, 2022, at 10 am. Candidates who pass the Architecture Aptitude Test will be able to fill out their AAT-specific choices beginning September 17, 2022, following the announcement of the AAT result.

    On September 18, 2022, mock seat allocation one will be displayed on candidate choices, and mock seat allocation two will be released on September 20, 2022. Registration and selection for academic programmes under JoSAA close on September 21, 2022.

    The Round 1 seat allocation results will be available on September 23, 2022, at 10 am. The online reporting-fee payment/document upload/candidate response to a query will take place from September 23 to September 26, 2022. The deadline for answering the query (Round 1) is September 27, 2022.

    There will be six rounds of counselling. The process will start on October 16, 2022, for the NIT + system only. Candidates can visit the JoSAA official website for more information.

    Know the required documents for verification of JoSAA 2022 counselling: 

    1) Class 12 mark sheet

    2) Certificate to prove date of birth

    3) JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

    4) Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

    5) Valid photo identity card

    6) Fee payment slip

    7) JEE Main admit card 2022

    8) JEE Main 2022 scorecard

    9) Disability certificate (if any)

    10) Caste certificate (if any)

    11) Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
