    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here

    Candidates whose seats were assigned in round one must report for admission between September 23 and September 26. There will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling this year. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on September 28.

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the seat allotment results for the first round of counselling on Friday, September 23. Candidates who applied for admission to IITs, NITs, and other institutes through JoSAA counselling can check their results at josaa.nic.in.

    The round 1 application and selection process ended on September 21. Previously, JoSAA released two mock allotment lists based on candidate choices.

    Candidates who were assigned seats in round one must report for admission from September 23 to September 26. This year, there will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling. The results of Round 2 seat allotment will be released on September 28.

    Following the six rounds of JoSAA counselling, there will be two special rounds of CSAB counselling for the NIT+ system

    Know key dates of JoSAA 2022 Counselling:

    a) September 23, 2022: 1st Round declaration

    b) September 23 – October 16, 2022: JoSAA's six rounds will be conducted

    c) October 24, 2022: Vacancies displayed following JoSAA rounds

    d) October 24, 2022: Registration for filling any vacant seats through CSAB-Special Rounds begins

    e) October 29-November 6, 2022: There will be two rounds of CSAB special

    f) November 7, 2022: The anticipated start date for first-year classes

    The central government established the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 to manage and regulate seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23. There are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, the IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 other government-funded technical institutes (Other-GFTIs). All of these institutes' academic programmes will be admitted through a single platform.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
