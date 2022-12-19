Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JKBOSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 exam form deadline extended until December 27; check details

    JKBOSE Board Exam 2023: Candidates should note that those who submit their applications by December 27, 2022, will not be charged a late fee. Renewal registration returns for Class 11 and Class 12 are also due by January 16, 2023. Students appearing for the board exam can apply through the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

    The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for submitting the JKBOSE Board Exam Form for the JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 until December 27, 2022. The deadline for Class 10, 11, and 12 submissions has been extended. Students interested in taking the JKBOSE 2023 Board Exams can apply at jkbose.nic.in.

    According to the official notice, it is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the deadlines for submitting online forms for the Classes 10th, 11th, and 12th Annual (Regular) Examination 2023 and Renewal Registration Returns of Classes 11th and 12th of J&K Ladakh UTs have been extended until December 27, 2022, without late fees.

    Students who submit their form after ten days will be charged a late fee of Rs 700, and the deadline for those students is January 6, 2022. The deadline for submitting forms for examination with a late fee of Rs 1800 is January 16, 2022. Renewal registration returns for classes 11 and 12 are also due by January 16, 2023.

    JKBOSE Board Exam 2023: know how to apply
    1) Go to the official website of the JKBOSE jkbose.nic.in
    2) Click on the examination form link 
    3) Click on the student's login link and then register 
    4) Complete the form and pay the fees
    5) Submit it and download it

    Candidates must note that those who submit by December 27, 2022, will not be charged with late fee. For the latest updates on JKBOSE 2023 Board Exams, check the board website.

