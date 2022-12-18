CLAT 2023: Answer key likely today; objection window to open on December 19

CLAT 2023: The objection window will open on Monday, December 19, 2022, according to the schedule. The final answer key will be prepared based on candidate objections. The final answer key will be made available on December 24, and the rank list will be made available in the final week of December.

The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the Common Law Admission Test on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The exam was held in a single shift between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm, as scheduled. The entrance exam was held at 127 test centres across India, in 23 states and two union territories. Once released, the CLAT 2023 answer key will be available on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023: know how to download the answer key

1) Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

2) Check the link, 'Download the CLAT 2023 Answer key'

3) Key in the required credentials

4) CLAT 2023 Answer Key will appear on the screen

5) Download and take a print

The released answer key will be provisional; candidates will be provided time to object. According to the schedule, the objection window will open on Monday, December 19, 2022. The final answer key will be prepared based on candidate objections. The final answer key will be made available on December 24, and the rank list will be made available in the final week of December.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by India's 22 National Law Universities. In 2022, questions about English Language, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques were asked.

Also Read: CUET 2023: Registration to commence in February, results in third week of June: UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

Also Read: AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration to begin today; check key dates

Also Read: Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here