IIFT Admit Card 2023: NTA releases IIFT MBA admit card; know steps to download, other details

The National Testing Agency issued the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) admit card 2023 on Friday, December 16, 2022. The IIFT MBA admit card is available on the official website, iift.nta.nic.in. By logging in with their application number, date of birth, and security pin, candidates can access and download their IIFT admit card.

The IIFT admit card will include the candidate's name, roll number, exam time, location, and other information. The IIFT MBA (IB) 2023 examination in computer-based test (CBT) mode is scheduled for December 18, 2022. The exam will be held for two hours in the morning session from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm (120 minutes). Multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be included in the IIFT MBA question paper, divided into four sections, quantitative analysis, reading comprehension and verbal ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and general awareness.

IIFT Admit Card 2023: know how to download

1) Navigate to the official website, nta.iift.nic.in

2) Click on the 'Admit Card for IIFT (MBA) 2023-25' link on the homepage

3) Key in the credentials such as application number and date of birth

4) Submit, and IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

5) Download the PDF hall ticket and print it for future reference

Previously, on December 14, 2022, NTA released the IIFT MBA exam city intimation slip to help students plan ahead of time. Candidates must arrive at the examination centre one hour before the exam begins.

