Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIFT Admit Card 2023: NTA releases IIFT MBA admit card; know steps to download, other details

    The IIFT admit card will include the candidate's name, roll number, exam time, location, and other information. The IIFT MBA admit card is available on the official website, iift.nta.nic.in. By logging in with their application number, date of birth, and security pin, candidates can access and download their IIFT admit card.

    IIFT Admit Card 2023: NTA releases IIFT MBA admit card; know steps to download, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency issued the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) admit card 2023 on Friday, December 16, 2022. The IIFT MBA admit card is available on the official website, iift.nta.nic.in. By logging in with their application number, date of birth, and security pin, candidates can access and download their IIFT admit card.

    The IIFT admit card will include the candidate's name, roll number, exam time, location, and other information. The IIFT MBA (IB) 2023 examination in computer-based test (CBT) mode is scheduled for December 18, 2022. The exam will be held for two hours in the morning session from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm (120 minutes). Multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be included in the IIFT MBA question paper, divided into four sections, quantitative analysis, reading comprehension and verbal ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and general awareness.

    IIFT Admit Card 2023: know how to download
    1) Navigate to the official website, nta.iift.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Admit Card for IIFT (MBA) 2023-25' link on the homepage
    3) Key in the credentials such as application number and date of birth
    4) Submit, and IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen
    5) Download the PDF hall ticket and print it for future reference

    Previously, on December 14, 2022, NTA released the IIFT MBA exam city intimation slip to help students plan ahead of time. Candidates must arrive at the examination centre one hour before the exam begins.

    Also Read: NTA releases annual calendar for major exams; JEE (Main) from Jan 24, NEET (UG) from May 7

    Also Read: Harvard names Claudine Gay as the first person of colour as University president
     

    Also Read: Selection process of women officers for elite Garud special forces unit begins
     

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NTA releases annual calendar for major exams JEE Main from Jan 24 NEET UG from May 7 more gcw

    NTA releases annual calendar for major exams; JEE (Main) from Jan 24, NEET (UG) from May 7

    Harvard names Claudine Gay as the first Black president of university gcw

    Harvard names Claudine Gay as the first person of colour as University president

    Selection process of women officers for elite Garud special forces unit begins

    Selection process of women officers for elite Garud special forces unit begins

    Assam Board 2023 Class 12 Exams dates released; check time table - adt

    Assam Board 2023: Class 12 Exam timetable released; check dates

    AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration process to begin today, December 13; check key dates - adt

    AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration to begin today; check key dates

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Szymon Marciniak announced referee for Argentina-France final-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Szymon Marciniak announced referee for Argentina-France final

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Worrying Alcohol Problem: Over 5.7 crore addicts, 'desi' liquor most consumed

    India's Worrying Alcohol Problem: Over 5.7 crore addicts, 'desi' liquor most consumed

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Moroccan Football Federation protests to FIFA against refereeing in semis loss to France-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Moroccan Football Federation protests to FIFA against refereeing in semis loss to France

    NTA releases annual calendar for major exams JEE Main from Jan 24 NEET UG from May 7 more gcw

    NTA releases annual calendar for major exams; JEE (Main) from Jan 24, NEET (UG) from May 7

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon