JEE Mains 2025: AIR 1 Om Prakash shares secrets behind his perfect 300/300 score (WATCH)

JEE Main 2025: NTA has announced the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results, with 14 students achieving a perfect 100 percentile. Topper Om Prakash Behera attributes his success to dedicated self-study, guidance from teachers, and regular self-analysis.

JEE Mains 2025 Result: AIR 1 Om Prakash shares secrets behind his perfect 300/300 score iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

JEE Main 2025 Session-1 Result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 12.58 lakh students had appeared in the Session 1 exam. All the students who appeared in the exam can now check the result by visiting the official website of NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in and entering the application number, date of birth. Along with this, you can also check the results from the direct link given on this page. JEE Main Session-1 exam was conducted from to January 22-30.

JEE Mains 2025: Topper list released, 14 students get 100 percentile

The list of toppers has also been released by NTA. A total of 14 students have achieved 100 percentile in the session 1 exam. Most of these students are from the state of Rajasthan. Here’s the list of all 14 students who have achieved 100 percentile from here:

Also read: JEE Main Result 2025 OUT: JEE Main result link active on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check directly from the link here

•    Ayush Singhal (Rajasthan)
•    Kushagra Gupta (Karnataka)
•    Daksh (NCT of Delhi)
•    Harsh Jha (NCT of Delhi)
•    Rajit Gupta (Rajasthan)
•    Shreyas Lohiya (Uttar Pradesh)
•    Saksham Jindal (Rajasthan)
•    Saurav (Uttar Pradesh)
•    Vishad Jain (Maharashtra)
•    Arnav Singh (Rajasthan)
•    Shiven Vikas Toshniwal (Gujarat)
•    Sai Manogna Guthikonda (Andhra Pradesh)
•    Om Prakash Behera (Rajasthan)
•    Bani Brata Maji (Telangana)

JEE Mains 2025: Topper Om Prakash Behera's success mantra

 

Topper Om Prakash Behera talked to the media regarding his impressive achievement. He shared that during his preparation for JEE Main and Advanced, he strictly followed the guidance of his teachers, as they provided high-quality study materials. He believes that conducting self-analysis after each test helped him learn from his mistakes and make continuous improvements. He worked hard for three years and achieved his goal. His mantra for success is to focus on the present rather than dwelling on past events. Omprakash, who loves reading novels, lives in Kota with his mother, while his father regularly visits to provide mental support during his preparation.

Also read: Exam Preparation Tips: Follow PM Modi's essential study tips for effective exam preparation

Omprakash also shared that he does not have a phone because it distracts him. Currently, he is busy preparing for JEE Advanced and does self-study for 8 to 9 hours every day. Omprakash aspires to do BTech from CS branch of IIT Mumbai. He has been a regular classroom student in Kota for the last three years. He scored 92 percent marks in class 10.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Exam Preparation Tips: Follow PM Modi's essential study tips for effective exam preparation iwh

Exam Preparation Tips: Follow PM Modi's essential study tips for effective exam preparation

JEE Main Result 2025 OUT: JEE Main result link active on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check directly from the link here iwh

JEE Main Result 2025 OUT: JEE Main result link active on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check directly from the link here

UGC NET Result: When will NTA release the result of UGC NET December session, read the update here iwh

UGC NET Result: When will NTA release the result of UGC NET December session, read the update here

NTPC Recruitment: Notification released for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainee, apply by this date iwh

NTPC Recruitment: Notification released for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainee, apply by this date

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: Big news related to RPSC RAS Prelims Result, know when it will be declared iwh

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: Big news related to RPSC RAS Prelims Result, know when it will be declared

Recent Stories

Coca-Cola Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers Growth In Global Demand

Coca-Cola Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers Growth In Global Demand

Energy Transfer Stock Falls After-market On Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

Energy Transfer Stock Falls After-market On Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

WK Kellogg Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

WK Kellogg Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Kerala: Govt fails to support wildlife attack victims' families; promises left unfulfilled anr

Kerala: Govt fails to support wildlife attack victims' families; promises left unfulfilled

Mumbai records first Guillain-Barre Syndrome death as 53-year-old man succumbs to illness anr

Mumbai records first Guillain-Barre Syndrome death as 53-year-old man succumbs to illness

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon