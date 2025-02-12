JEE Mains 2025: AIR 1 Om Prakash shares secrets behind his perfect 300/300 score (WATCH)

JEE Main 2025 Session-1 Result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 12.58 lakh students had appeared in the Session 1 exam. All the students who appeared in the exam can now check the result by visiting the official website of NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in and entering the application number, date of birth. Along with this, you can also check the results from the direct link given on this page. JEE Main Session-1 exam was conducted from to January 22-30.

JEE Mains 2025: Topper list released, 14 students get 100 percentile

The list of toppers has also been released by NTA. A total of 14 students have achieved 100 percentile in the session 1 exam. Most of these students are from the state of Rajasthan. Here’s the list of all 14 students who have achieved 100 percentile from here:

• Ayush Singhal (Rajasthan)

• Kushagra Gupta (Karnataka)

• Daksh (NCT of Delhi)

• Harsh Jha (NCT of Delhi)

• Rajit Gupta (Rajasthan)

• Shreyas Lohiya (Uttar Pradesh)

• Saksham Jindal (Rajasthan)

• Saurav (Uttar Pradesh)

• Vishad Jain (Maharashtra)

• Arnav Singh (Rajasthan)

• Shiven Vikas Toshniwal (Gujarat)

• Sai Manogna Guthikonda (Andhra Pradesh)

• Om Prakash Behera (Rajasthan)

• Bani Brata Maji (Telangana)

JEE Mains 2025: Topper Om Prakash Behera's success mantra

Topper Om Prakash Behera talked to the media regarding his impressive achievement. He shared that during his preparation for JEE Main and Advanced, he strictly followed the guidance of his teachers, as they provided high-quality study materials. He believes that conducting self-analysis after each test helped him learn from his mistakes and make continuous improvements. He worked hard for three years and achieved his goal. His mantra for success is to focus on the present rather than dwelling on past events. Omprakash, who loves reading novels, lives in Kota with his mother, while his father regularly visits to provide mental support during his preparation.

Omprakash also shared that he does not have a phone because it distracts him. Currently, he is busy preparing for JEE Advanced and does self-study for 8 to 9 hours every day. Omprakash aspires to do BTech from CS branch of IIT Mumbai. He has been a regular classroom student in Kota for the last three years. He scored 92 percent marks in class 10.

