Exam Preparation Tips: Follow PM Modi's essential study tips for effective exam preparation

Exam Preparation Tips: Board exams have already begun in many states across the country. Moreover, CBSE board exams are also approaching. As the exam dates draw nearer, many students are feeling the pressure, making it difficult to concentrate and complete their preparations. If you're experiencing the same, take note of the advice shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pariksha Pe Charcha. By following his tips, you can manage stress and boost your performance in the board exams.

Exam Preparation Tips: Solve old papers to reduce exam pressure

On the day of the exam, students often feel the pressure of solving the paper within the given time. To ease this stress, PM Modi has offered a helpful suggestion: he advises students to solve as many previous years' papers as possible. By doing so, students can improve their time management skills, get familiar with the syllabus, and understand the paper pattern better. This practice can help boost confidence and prepare students for the actual exam.

Also read: JEE Main Result 2025 OUT: JEE Main result link active on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check directly from the link here

Exam Preparation Tips: Set a target and try to achieve it

Students going to appear for board exams should set a target beforehand. Students should not be setting unrealistic targets of achieving 95% or 98%. It is essential to set a target according to one’s strengths and weaknesses. After setting the goals, students should prepare with full honesty and work hard to achieve it.

Exam Preparation Tips: Proper sleep and diet are necessary for studies

Proper sleep and a healthy diet are crucial for effective studying, as emphasized by PM Modi. He highlighted the importance of getting enough rest, as it helps the brain retain information, improves focus, and reduces stress. In addition to sleep, he also stressed the benefits of eating millets and vegetables. These foods are rich in essential nutrients that support brain function and overall health.

Also read: UGC NET Result: When will NTA release the result of UGC NET December session, read the update here

Exam Preparation Tips: Don’t stress and practice what you preach

It's easy to get caught up in the pressure, but it's important to stay calm and trust your preparation. PM Modi advised students to stay positive and focused. By maintaining a balanced mindset, managing stress, and sticking to your study routine, you can perform your best. Confidence, consistency, and self-care are key, so practice what you believe, and you'll be better equipped to handle any challenges that come your way.

Also read: How to make a perfect study plan for CBSE board exams

Latest Videos