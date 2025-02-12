JEE Main Result 2025 OUT: JEE Main result link active on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check directly from the link here

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results are out! Candidates can check their scores on jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. Registration for Session 2 is open until February 25.

JEE Main Result 2025 OUT: JEE Main result link active on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check directly from the link here iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 8:08 AM IST

JEE Main 2025: After much anticipation, the results for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam have been announced. Over 12 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results, and candidates can check them online by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the link is activated. To download their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2025: Steps to check the result

•    To check JEE Main Session-1 Result, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
•    On the home page of the website, click on the link related to the result in the latest news.
•    Enter the required details (application number, date of birth) and submit.
•    After this the scorecard will be displayed on the screen from where you will be able to check it as well as download it

Also read: UGC NET Result: When will NTA release the result of UGC NET December session, read the update here

JEE Main 2025: Register for JEE Main Session-2 till February 25

Students who did not clear the first stage of the JEE Main 2025 exam can now apply for the second stage. After checking their results, they can register for JEE Main Session 2. The application process for the second stage exam will remain open until February 25, 2025. The JEE Main Session 2 exam is scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 8, 2025, at designated exam centres across the country.

JEE Main 2025: Toppers list released 

Along with the release of the results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the toppers list. Along with the toppers list, the final answer key has been made available for download today. Students securing the top 2.5 ranks across the country will be considered qualified for the JEE Advanced exam and only they will be eligible to appear for this exam.

Also read: NTPC Recruitment: Notification released for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainee, apply by this date

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Exam Preparation Tips: Follow PM Modi's essential study tips for effective exam preparation iwh

Exam Preparation Tips: Follow PM Modi's essential study tips for effective exam preparation

UGC NET Result: When will NTA release the result of UGC NET December session, read the update here iwh

UGC NET Result: When will NTA release the result of UGC NET December session, read the update here

NTPC Recruitment: Notification released for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainee, apply by this date iwh

NTPC Recruitment: Notification released for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainee, apply by this date

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: Big news related to RPSC RAS Prelims Result, know when it will be declared iwh

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: Big news related to RPSC RAS Prelims Result, know when it will be declared

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result announced, check on icmai.in, only 17.77% students passed in Intermediate iwh

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result announced: Check on icmai.in, only 17.77% students passed in Intermediate

Recent Stories

Afghanistan AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture snt

Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type MEG

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type

Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12 ATG

Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12

Don't Ignore These 7 Warning Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency MEG

Don't Ignore These 7 Warning Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency

Valentines Day 2025 8 actresses who married foreigners ATG

Valentine's Day 2025: 8 actresses who married foreigners

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon