JEE Main Result 2025 OUT: JEE Main result link active on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check directly from the link here

JEE Main 2025: After much anticipation, the results for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam have been announced. Over 12 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results, and candidates can check them online by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the link is activated. To download their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2025: Steps to check the result

• To check JEE Main Session-1 Result, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• On the home page of the website, click on the link related to the result in the latest news.

• Enter the required details (application number, date of birth) and submit.

• After this the scorecard will be displayed on the screen from where you will be able to check it as well as download it

JEE Main 2025: Register for JEE Main Session-2 till February 25

Students who did not clear the first stage of the JEE Main 2025 exam can now apply for the second stage. After checking their results, they can register for JEE Main Session 2. The application process for the second stage exam will remain open until February 25, 2025. The JEE Main Session 2 exam is scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 8, 2025, at designated exam centres across the country.

JEE Main 2025: Toppers list released

Along with the release of the results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the toppers list. Along with the toppers list, the final answer key has been made available for download today. Students securing the top 2.5 ranks across the country will be considered qualified for the JEE Advanced exam and only they will be eligible to appear for this exam.

