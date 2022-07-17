JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released soon; know details here

Students should remember that they must log in with their application ID, date of birth, and security pin to download the admit card and exam city intimation slip.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) should soon distribute the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Cards. The NTA will send out Session 2 exam city notification slips ahead of the admit cards. According to recent reports, the JEE Main admit card 2022 is expected to be released on July 17. The NTA has yet to announce a specific date and time for the declaration of the documents. Students should remember that they must log in with their application ID, date of birth, and security pin to download the admit card and exam city intimation slip.

JEE Main admit cards and advance notification exam city slips will be available soon on the agency's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration, which closed on July 12.

Know how to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card:

1) Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Go to the link that reads, 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card'

3) Use your application number and birthdate to log in

4) On the screen, the admit card will show

5) Print the page after downloading it

The National Testing Agency, NTA, had previously announced that the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam would be held from July 21, 2022, to July 30, 2022. NTA recently released the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 1 results. From June 23 to 29, JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech), and paper 2 (BArch/B planning) exams were held.

The JEE Main 2022 exam will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The entrance exam will be administered as a computer-based test online (CBT). The exam paper for JEE Main 2022 will be divided into three sections: mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

Candidates have 180 minutes to answer 75 questions. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer and one for each incorrect answer.

