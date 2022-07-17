Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released soon; know details here

    Students should remember that they must log in with their application ID, date of birth, and security pin to download the admit card and exam city intimation slip.
     

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released soon; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 17, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) should soon distribute the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Cards. The NTA will send out Session 2 exam city notification slips ahead of the admit cards. According to recent reports, the JEE Main admit card 2022 is expected to be released on July 17. The NTA has yet to announce a specific date and time for the declaration of the documents. Students should remember that they must log in with their application ID, date of birth, and security pin to download the admit card and exam city intimation slip.

    JEE Main admit cards and advance notification exam city slips will be available soon on the agency's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration, which closed on July 12.

    Know how to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card:

    1) Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

    2) Go to the link that reads, 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card' 

    3) Use your application number and birthdate to log in

    4) On the screen, the admit card will show

    5) Print the page after downloading it

    The National Testing Agency, NTA, had previously announced that the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam would be held from July 21, 2022, to July 30, 2022. NTA recently released the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 1 results. From June 23 to 29, JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech), and paper 2 (BArch/B planning) exams were held.

    The JEE Main 2022 exam will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The entrance exam will be administered as a computer-based test online (CBT). The exam paper for JEE Main 2022 will be divided into three sections: mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

    Candidates have 180 minutes to answer 75 questions. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer and one for each incorrect answer.

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Application deadline ends today; know details

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022: Session 2 registration link reopens today; know deadline, how to apply

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022: Session 2 correction window shuts today; know how to make alterations

     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2022, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET UG 2022: Exam today; know important guidelines, other details here - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Exam today; know important guidelines, other details here

    ICSE Class 10 results to be declared on July 17; know time, website, SMS option, other details snt

    ICSE Class 10 results to be declared on July 17; know time, website, SMS option, other details

    Agnipath scheme Indian Navy invites application for 2800 posts know eligibility criteria salary and more gcw

    Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy invites application for 2,800 posts; know eligibility criteria, salary and more

    NEET UG 2022 Exam on July17 Know what is allowed what is not allowed Details here gcw

    NEET UG 2022: Exam on July17; Know what is allowed, what is not allowed; Details here

    AP ECET 2022 admit card released how to download other details you need to know gcw

    AP ECET 2022 admit card released; how to download, other details you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Video and Pictures: Rashmika Mandanna smartly escapes 'oops moment' in SEXY short red dress RBA

    Video and Pictures: Rashmika Mandanna smartly escapes 'oops moment' in SEXY short red dress

    MP local urban body election first phase results counting of votes updates winners list

    MP local urban body election first phase results: Meet the winners

    SEXY bikini pictures: Poonam Pandey shows off her bold avatar; actress 'break the internet' RBA

    SEXY bikini pictures: Poonam Pandey shows off her bold avatar; actress 'break the internet'

    After BrahMos, now the Philippines wants India's advanced light helicopters

    The Philippines wants to buy India's advanced light helicopters

    NEET UG 2022: Exam today; know important guidelines, other details here - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Exam today; know important guidelines, other details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon