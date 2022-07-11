JEE-Main Session 1 results announced: 14 get perfect score, maximum from Telangana

Telangana has the top scorers in the first edition of JEE-Main 2022, with four, followed by Andhra Pradesh, with three.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), fourteen candidates received the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main results, released on Monday.

Telangana has the top scorer in the first edition of JEE-Main 2022, with four, followed by Andhra Pradesh (3). Telangana's top scorers are Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay, and Dheeraj Kurukunda.

Andhra Pradesh's top scorers are Koyayana Suhas, Penikalpati Ravi Kishore, and Polisetty Karthikeya.

Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab), Sneha Pareek (Assam), Navya (Rajasthan), Boya Harsen Sathvik (Karnataka), and Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh) also scored 100.

Following senior NTA officials, over 8.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam, with 7.69 lakh taking it.

According to the official, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

NTA scores are averaged across multiple-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who took the exam in a single session. For each session of the examinees, the marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0, the official further added.

