    JEE Main 2022: NTA to release exam intimation slips, admit cards for Session 2 soon

    The JEE Main Admit Card, as with previous NTA Entrance Exams, will be released three to four days before the Session 2 Exam. NTA has kept this gap open in order to protect candidates' and test centres' information. Students may anticipate their test city slips and JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card to be available soon on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

    JEE Main 2022 NTA to release exam intimation slips admit cards for Session 2 soon gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card and exam city slips for the JEE Main Session 2 tests are scheduled to be released soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Once issued, they will be made accessible for applicants to download online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Admit Card, as with previous NTA Entrance Exams, will be released three to four days before the Session 2 Exam. NTA has kept this gap open in order to protect candidates' and test centres' information.

    Students may anticipate their test city slips and JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card to be available soon on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

    JEE Main Session 2 is set to take place from July 21 to July 30, 2022. The NTA will provide exam city slips to applicants prior to the distribution of the admission cards. The test city slip would include information on the exam centre venue, city, exam time, reporting time, exam date, and so on.

    Also Read | JEECUP 2022: Result for UPJEE to be announced today; know how to check, other details

    Students will be able to download the JEE Admit Card whenever it is made available. Students should bring a printout of their admission cards to their respective exam centres as soon as they are available. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam venue unless they have their admission cards.

    Know how to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card:

    1) Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

    2) Go to the link that reads, 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card' 

    3) Use your application number and birthdate to log in

    4) On the screen, the admit card will show

    5) Print the page after downloading it

    Also Read: JEE-Main Session 1 results announced: 14 get perfect score, maximum from Telangana

    NTA has decided to hold two sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022, this year. Session 1 had previously held from June 23 to 30, 2022, and the results for B.E and B.Tech Paper 1 were announced on July 11, 2022.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
