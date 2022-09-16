JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Result to be announced on September 17; know website, how to download

The JEE Advanced AAT is an entrance exam for undergraduate architecture programmes (BArch programmes) at Banaras Hindu University, Kharagpur, and Roorkee Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). Students must meet the JEE Advanced AAT cut-off 2022 to be considered eligible for admission to the undergraduate architecture courses at the IITs.

The Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be released on Saturday, September 17. IIT Bombay will host the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates must use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth, and mobile phone numbers to access and download the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022. On September 14, JEE Advanced 2022 AAT was held.

The JEE Advanced AAT is an entrance exam for undergraduate architecture programmes (BArch programmes) at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Banaras Hindu University, Kharagpur, and Roorkee. To be considered eligible for admission to the undergraduate architecture courses at the IITs, students must meet the JEE Advanced AAT cut-off 2022.

Steps how to check the JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022:

1) Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

2) Click on the Jee Advanced AAT 2022 result link on the official website

3) Key in the JEE Advanced AAT required credentials on the next window

4) Submit, and the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will appear

5) Download and take a print

Also read: OJEE 2022 Counselling registrations begin today: Here's how to apply

Also read: IIT JEE Advanced Result 2022 declared; know toppers, how to download scorecard

Also read: JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details