OJEE 2022 Counselling registrations begin today: Here's how to apply

More information has also been provided on the official website, ojee.nic.in, in case there is any confusion. As per the tentative OJEE counselling schedule, candidates can register and proceed with choice filling till September 20, 2022.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2022 dates have been released online against the Odisha JEE Result 2022. Candidates awaiting to enroll in OJEE 2022 counselling for both UG and PG degrees can now review the dates below.

The OJEE 2022 Counselling 2022 notification has been released for admissions to Undergraduate courses. Starting today, candidates aiming for admissions can apply for OJEE UG counselling on the official website - ojee.nic.in.

Also read: IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking

More information has also been provided on the official website, ojee.nic.in, in case there is any confusion. As per the tentative OJEE counselling schedule, candidates can register and proceed with choice filling till September 20, 2022.

Based on these registrations, the OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 1, 2022.

Also read: Premium NEET Coaching Institute 'Biomentors' continues its success run and emerges as a centre for excellence

OJEE 2022 Counselling: How to apply

Candidates must visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination - ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT and other registrations for OJEE 2022.'

A new page would open where you have to register yourself and then login using the credentials generated.

Start filling the OJEE counselling form by giving all details, uploading the documents and paying the fees.

Your OJEE Counselling 2022 registrations will be completed.

The candidates should prepare their documents and keep it handy for OJEE Counselling 2022. The information will be updated here once the link to apply is activated.

Also read: MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here

According to the number of open seats, OJEE counselling will take place across numerous rounds. Candidates are advised that all OJEE Counseling registrations for MBA, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch, and M. Plan courses began on 12 September, per the official announcement.