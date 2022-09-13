Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OJEE 2022 Counselling registrations begin today: Here's how to apply

    More information has also been provided on the official website, ojee.nic.in, in case there is any confusion. As per the tentative OJEE counselling schedule, candidates can register and proceed with choice filling till September 20, 2022.

    OJEE 2022 Counselling registrations begin today: Here's how to apply AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 9:01 AM IST

    Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2022 dates have been released online against the Odisha JEE Result 2022. Candidates awaiting to enroll in OJEE 2022 counselling for both UG and PG degrees can now review the dates below.

    The OJEE 2022 Counselling 2022 notification has been released for admissions to Undergraduate courses. Starting today, candidates aiming for admissions can apply for OJEE UG counselling on the official website - ojee.nic.in.

    Also read: IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking

    More information has also been provided on the official website, ojee.nic.in, in case there is any confusion. As per the tentative OJEE counselling schedule, candidates can register and proceed with choice filling till September 20, 2022.

    Based on these registrations, the OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 1, 2022.

    Also read: Premium NEET Coaching Institute 'Biomentors' continues its success run and emerges as a centre for excellence

    OJEE 2022 Counselling: How to apply

    • Candidates must visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination - ojee.nic.in.
    • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT and other registrations for OJEE 2022.'
    • A new page would open where you have to register yourself and then login using the credentials generated.
    • Start filling the OJEE counselling form by giving all details, uploading the documents and paying the fees.
    • Your OJEE Counselling 2022 registrations will be completed.

    The candidates should prepare their documents and keep it handy for OJEE Counselling 2022. The information will be updated here once the link to apply is activated.

    Also read: MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here

    According to the number of open seats, OJEE counselling will take place across numerous rounds. Candidates are advised that all OJEE Counseling registrations for MBA, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch, and M. Plan courses began on 12 September, per the official announcement.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking - adt

    IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking

    Premium NEET Coaching Institute 'Biomentors' continues its success run and emerges as a centre for excellence-snt

    Premium NEET Coaching Institute ‘Biomentors’ continues its success run and emerges as a centre for excellence

    MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here - adt

    MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 to be announced today: Here's when and where to check results AJR

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 announced; 37.08 % students pass

    MAH CET LAW Result 2022 declared; know steps to check your score here - adt

    MAH CET LAW Result 2022 declared; know steps to check your score here

    Recent Stories

    Mukul Rohatgi set to be new Attorney General of India once again

    Mukul Rohatgi set to be Attorney General for India once again

    Emmy Awards 2022 complete winner list drb

    Emmy Awards 2022: Hwang Dong Hyuk, Zendaya win Best Actor, Best Actress for Squid Games, Euphoria

    Secunderabad fire accident: 7 death, 13 injured after fire breaks out at electric bike showroom AJR

    Secunderabad fire accident: 7 death, 13 injured after fire breaks out at electric bike showroom

    football Cristiano Ronaldo savours training session despite possible life as substitute at Manchester United snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo savours training session despite possible life as substitute at Manchester United

    Brahmastra box office collection Ayan Mukerji film clears Monday test beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 drb

    Brahmastra box office collection: Ayan Mukerji’s film clears Monday test, beats ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon