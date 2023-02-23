CBSE CTET 2023: Result likely to be released soon; know steps to check scorecard, key details

CBSE CTET Result 2023: The answer key for the CBSE CTET 2023 exam, held between December 28 and February 7, can be downloaded from the CBSE CTET official website at ctet.nic.in. The final answer key for the CBSE CTET 2022 is also expected to be released soon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) soon. Following the CTET December 2022 information bulletin, CBSE CTET Result 2022 will be released by the end of February. Once released, the 16th edition of the CTET result will be available on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE releases CTET results a few days after the answer key is released. Based on the previous year's experience, the result was announced within a month of accepting the expert review on doubtful questions. CBSE is expected to follow the same pattern this year when releasing the CTET Result 2023.

CBSE CTET result 2023: know how to check the result

1) Navigate to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in

2) Click on the CTET Result 2023 link on the home screen

3) Enter your login information and click on submit

4) The result will be shown on the screen

5) Check the result and save the page

6) Take a print for future reference

The CTET answer key was released on February 14, 2023, and candidates had February 17, 2023, to challenge it. The expert review of the challenged question is expected to be completed soon. And as suggested, the CTET results will be announced soon. From December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023, CBSE administered the CTET exam via computer at 211 centres in 73 cities.

