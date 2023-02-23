Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MAH CET 2023: Registration begins for MBA, MMS admission; know entire schedule, how to apply

    MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, or MahaCET, commenced the MAH CET 2023 MBS and MMS admission test registrations. Registration began today at 10:00 am on the official website, www.mahacet.org.

    MAH CET 2023: Registration begins for MBA, MMS admission; know entire schedule, how to apply
    The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, or MahaCET, began MAH CET 2023 registration process for MBA and MMS admission tests on Thursday, February 23. The MAH MBA CET 2023 exam is scheduled for March 18 and 19, 2023. The registration process includes the creation of a candidate login in, filling up the application form and payment of fees. The MAH CET application form is only available online at the Maharashtra CET website. 

    Candidates interested in appearing for the MBA and MMS entrance exams at various colleges in Maharashtra can apply online and register at mbacet.mahacet.org. Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any field. Students in their final year of their bachelor's degree programme are also eligible to apply.

    MAH CET 2023: know the schedule for MBA and MMS entrance exam
    1) February 23, 2023 (10:00 am) - Registration Begins
    2) March 4, 2023 - Registration concludes
    3) March 18 - 19 - Exam Date (Tentative)

    MAH CET 2023: know how to apply for MBA and MMS
    1) Go to the official website, mbacet.mahacet.org
    2) Click on the link 'New Registration' on the homepage
    3) Key in the required information
    4) Upload the scanned documents, signature and photo
    5) Make the payment 
    6) Complete the entire application process and then submit

    While registering, candidates should use an active email address and phone number. All communication would take place on the same platform. Candidates are also advised to keep the phone number active till the end of the common admission process for the said courses.

